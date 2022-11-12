Who had Jalin Hyatt?
Often, it was Joseph Charleston. The Tigers were — understandably — terrified that the SEC’s leading receiver would take the top off its defense, so Charleston gave Hyatt cushion after cushion from the slot. Sometimes, it was Jaylon Carlies, and Hyatt beat him over the middle, too, most notably for 30 yards to the Missouri 3-yard line on fourth-and-4.
Once, it was no one. Hyatt could have walked 68 yards for a touchdown.
Hyatt and fellow slot receiver Bru McCoy proved too much for the Tigers’ secondary, combining for 16 catches, 257 yards and a touchdown in No. 5 Tennessee’s 66-24 win.
“First, we were trying to mix in some man and zone coverage, and we just felt like we were too loose, and (Hyatt) was getting too much of a run on our safeties,” Drinkwitz said. “So, that’s when we put a corner on him, and we were in man.”
With 146 yards, Hyatt extended his lead in receiving yards among SEC players, as well as the entire Power Five. He now has 1,116, to go along with 15 touchdowns. McCoy set his season-high in receptions with nine, and is a comfortable No. 2 on the Volunteers in yards behind Hyatt with an even 600.
Missouri often left its safeties, Charleston and Carlies, one-on-one in the slot against Tennessee’s uber-talented receivers, and Hyatt and McCoy took advantage. With cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Driane on the outside until the Tigers adjusted, Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker peppered the slot from the Volunteers’ first drive on.
Hyatt had gains of 24, 30 and 11 in the first half.
When Missouri adjusted, putting both Daylan Carnell and Martez Manuel on the field and taking a defensive lineman off, Tennessee proceeded to gash Missouri on the ground. The Volunteers finished with 7.1 yards per carry.
McCoy got the day started on a third-and-11 by gaining three steps on Carlies, and Hooker dropped the throw in the bucket. McCoy caught it over his shoulder for 38 yards, setting up the first Volunteer touchdown of the day.
Carlies, who had been standing out for his improved tackling, coverage and ball skills all season, had a day to forget at Neyland Stadium. The safety missed a tackle at the goal line on Hooker’s touchdown run in the second quarter, and he whiffed on running back Dylan Sampson during Sampson’s 42-yard run in the third.
“We missed some tackles, didn’t cover the way we normally cover,” Drinkwitz said.
Hyatt’s only blemish was two consecutive drops toward the end of the first half, preventing Tennessee from extending its 28-17 lead at halftime. Both were with Charleston in coverage, multiple yards behind the receiver to prevent a big play.
Hyatt more than made up for it early in the third quarter. He caught passes of 10 and 29 yards on back-to-back plays on the Volunteers’ first drive, before blowing the game wide open on their second.
Hyatt lined up as a wing, hiding behind the left side of Tennessee’s offensive line. He snuck out of the backfield and ran a wheel route, setting up Hooker to hit him in stride. McCoy blocked Kris Abrams-Draine downfield, letting Hyatt coast to the endzone.
“When they hid 11, our corner went back to his normal position when 11 was in the backfield, and we didn’t unravel it from the safety position,” Drinkwitz said.
Tennessee beat Missouri with the tight end position, too, as Princeton Fant caught two touchdowns on his senior day. First, Fant snuck past Martez Manuel, who made a diving effort to break it up but it was too little, too late. The senior had a 19-yard score, somehow landing in bounds despite Manuel’s best efforts.
Later, Hooker ran a play-fake and caught whomever was supposed to guard Fant — it could have been Carlies or either of Missouri’s linebackers, Chad Bailey or Ty’Ron Hopper — looking in the backfield. Fant was wide open for an easy six.
Even when Tennessee brought in backup quarterback Joe Milton III and its less-utilized receivers, the Volunteers still aired it out downfield with ease. Cornerback Marcus Clark let Ramel Keyton run by him for a 46-yard touchdown, while true freshman Squirrel White beat Charleston on a double-move for 58 yards, leading to Tennessee’s final seven points.
“I’ll have to watch the tape, but it looks to me like we just got beat,” Drinkwitz said.
The performance came as a shock to Missouri’s secondary, even against a juggernaut of a passing offense in Tennessee. The Tigers had given up only 192.4 yards per game through the air this season, good for fourth in the SEC. Tennessee went for 460 yards on 38 attempts (12.1 yards per attempt).
“Obviously, Tennessee is really good, and Hooker and those guys play really well,” Drinkwitz said. “But we weren’t ourselves.”