Squirrel White catches a touchdown pass

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White catches a touchdown pass Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Tigers let up 460 passing yards to the Volunteers on 38 attempts.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Who had Jalin Hyatt?

Often, it was Joseph Charleston. The Tigers were — understandably — terrified that the SEC’s leading receiver would take the top off its defense, so Charleston gave Hyatt cushion after cushion from the slot. Sometimes, it was Jaylon Carlies, and Hyatt beat him over the middle, too, most notably for 30 yards to the Missouri 3-yard line on fourth-and-4.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

