Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy knows how much spaghetti he can consume before he vomits.
It’s the only meal he eats before a game, and it’s only spaghetti. No meatballs. And never a full plate.
“I only get two or three bites in,” Acy said. “If I eat too much, I get excited and throw up.”
It’s one element of his game day routine, something he has formulated over the course of his time at Missouri.
The 2019 season kicks off Saturday against Wyoming, which means the return of game day rituals for all Missouri players. The rituals vary greatly from player to player, and many don’t have significant logic behind them other than superstition.
Center Trystan Colon-Castillo has no shortage of rituals. He has most of his day planned out, and he seldom strays from his routine. After he wakes up, he eats two egg sandwiches for breakfast. Then he makes sure to start drinking water and/or Gatorade.
Not just any Gatorade will do, though. He only drinks rain berry or the strawberry kiwi green.
“It’s lower in calories or whatever it is, but still has the (electrolytes) it needs,” Colon-Castillo said.
Once he arrives at the stadium, he stretches and the entire offensive line goes over some game-related info quickly. After that, he always has a “nice little clean shave.”
One of his final steps before the game is listening to rap — specifically Eminem and Lil Wayne.
Music makes up much of safety Joshuah Bledsoe’s game day rituals, too, but he does not have go-to songs or artists as much as go-to moods.
“I like to listen to some calm music,” Bledsoe said. “Some turnup, but not too much turnup. Just get my juices flowing a little bit. But then once we come in for the last time before we go out to play the game, I like to play all of my juice flow music so I can get hyped and pumped up.”
While he’s listening to music, Bledsoe needs a snack to ease his stomach. So, he picks up a cup of gummy snacks, whether it be bears or worms.
“I like gummy snacks a lot,” he said.
Linebacker Nick Bolton’s food tradition before games has a bit more substance. It starts the night before, when he always eats steak and baked potatoes.
On game day, his main ritual is to find any way he can to relax. That often means taking several 30-minute naps throughout the day.
“I will talk to friends every once in a while, but other than that, I really relax,” Bolton said.
Even simpler than Bolton’s list of game day rituals is that of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He showers before the game, something he has done since high school.
“Honestly, I’m not really superstitious,” Okwuegbunam said.
Okwuegbunam is not like Acy, who must do the same thing before every game. His warmups always include a stop at the 50-yard line.
“No matter what,” Acy said. “Just because I am in the middle, I feel more … I don’t know. I feel more like I am actually there in the stadium.”
And then he’s good to go for the game.
Well, so long as he has not downed more than three bites of spaghetti.