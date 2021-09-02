Battle softball topped Centralia 8-3 on Thursday night.
After the Panthers opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, the Spartans answered with five of their own in the bottom frame.
Battle collected 11 hits in the contest, getting multiple from Chelsea Gleba, Ainsley Stubbs, Lauren Martin, Aubrei Roland and Brooklynn Spillman. Each team issued six walks, and Centralia added two additional free baserunners on hit by pit
The Spartans will next face Waynesville on Saturday at home.
Trailblazers come from behind to win
Trailing by as many as three runs, Tolton softball rallied from behind to win on a walk off, defeating St. Francis Borgia 8-7 at American Legion park to secure its first victory of the year.
The Trailblazers will look to add to their win streak Monday, taking on Southern Boone at home.
Cougars earn first win of season in extra time
Columbia College men’s soccer defeated Indiana Wesleyan 2-1 in double overtime Thursday, with Akins Banton scoring in the 108th minute to break the tie.
Antonio Aranda opened the scoring for the Cougars from the penalty spot, before they were pegged back to square to take the game into golden goal.
The Cougars will face Grand View University at 6 p.m. Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Bears volleyball breaks above .500
Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Camdenton in three sets, improving its season record to 4-3.
The Bears will take on Visitation Academy at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at home.