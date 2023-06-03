 Skip to main content
Special Olympic Missouri athletes compete in summer games

The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games continued Saturday with competitions ranging from powerlifting and track and field. Athletes from all over the state traveled to Columbia to partake in the games. The games will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday, the final day of the three-day event, with track and field.

Thomas Moser plants his feet during the long jump event

Thomas Moser plants his feet during the long jump Saturday at Hickman High School. Athletes were broken into regional teams.

Runners take off during the 100-meter dash Saturday at Hickman High School. The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games started Friday and will end Sunday.
Tyler Minor jumps over a cross bar

Tyler Minor jumps over the bar in the high jump Saturday at Hickman High School. Tyler’s brother, Cameron Minor, competed alongside him in the event.
Jesse Crooks catapults a shot

Jesse Crooks competes in the shot put during the 2023 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games on Saturday at Hickman High School.
Parents, coaches, and others gather to cheer on athletes

Parents, coaches and others gather to cheer on athletes during the final stretch of their event Saturday at Hickman High School. Fans crowded in the bleachers to support the runners.
