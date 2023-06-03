Special Olympic Missouri athletes compete in summer games

Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.