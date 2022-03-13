In its first game since March 4, Stephens softball came out rusty Sunday at Battle , allowing five errors in a 7-1 loss to Briar Cliff.
Despite allowing 10 hits on the day, Gillian Hale gave up one earned run, a solo shot by Alexis Westercamp in the top of the fifth.
Hale’s efforts on the mound wouldn’t count as a loss, thanks to six of the runs being unearned and Kailie Crews hitting an RBI in the bottom of the seventh to bring Hale home.
Kayla Guerrero pitched all seven innings for the Chargers, allowing the lone earned run and six hits on 90 pitches.
Stephens' second game was not as kind, with Missouri Valley hastily putting up 11 runs in four innings, defeating the Stars 15-0 in five.
The Stars went deep into their pitching reserves just to finish the game after Clara Pyle was pulled after facing 12 batters, allowing six hits and six earned runs.
Grace Tath went 1⅔ innings and allowed four hits and four earned runs while Lindsay Picha finished the game, allowing six hits and five runs.
Abby Kinzler picked up the win for the Vikings, shutting out the Stars and only allowing two hits.
The Stars fell to 3-8, extending their losing streak to six games after sweeping the weekend of Feb. 26-27.
The Stars open conference play at 2 p.m Tuesday at home against William Woods for a doubleheader. The Stars have never beaten the Owls in their 28 previous encounters.