Stephens and Missouri Baptistwere tied 5-5 halfway through the first quarter, but the wheels fell off and the Stars lost to the Spartans 81-48 on Saturday.
The Stars began their second game against Missouri Baptist this season with high energy and a crowd of 54 on Saturday, but they were outscored 40-22 in the second half.
“Coming into it was a revenge thing,” junior Sierra Leeper said. “The first game was 25-4, and then they came back and beat us by 30. We had it in our mindset to get them back.”
Freshman Maddison Schaeffer led the game with 12 rebounds, and Leeper had nine , demonstrating immense hustle throughout each quarter.
“A lot of us had energy, rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Leeper said. “We have three days for practice so it’s going be pretty intense.”
The Stars leading scorer was sophomore Madelyne Denslow, who scored 14 points, including two 3s.
“I’d say I’m a decent shooter, but I can always get better,” Denslow said. “For the team, we played decent defense, but we just need to focus on rebounds more than anything.”
The Stars coughed up 30 turnovers, which turned into 29 points for Missouri Baptist.
“We did some good things with the ball, we just gave up too many possessions,” head coach Joshua Steffen said. “But I’m proud of the effort of everyone; everyone did some good things.”
The Stars’ next game is at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lyon at Silverthorne Arena.