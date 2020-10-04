Following the postponement of its soccer season because of COVID-19 , Stephens College announced that it will be postponing all athletics events until spring 2021.
With this statement, the Stars join at least two other teams in the American Midwest Conference to postpone events to the spring. This statement also follows an announcement made by the AMC to postpone volleyball and soccer championship tournaments until spring as well.
COVID-19 cases has riddled many players and teams season and the Stars are among them with a few cases of quarantine surfacing recently. Despite the postponement, the Stars will continue to train and prepare for competition in spring, according to Athletic Director Miguel Paredes.
"Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts," Paredes said in a press release.
More updates on Stephens athletics are to come and once the spring 2021 schedule is completed it will be posted on www.stephensstars.com.