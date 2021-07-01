Stephens College's eSports team has announced a sponsorship with HyperX, the gaming peripheral team from HP Inc. out of Las Vegas. Gaming peripherals provided by HyperX will include professional-grade headsets, mice, keyboards, microphones and more.
According to a Stephens news release, the idea for collaboration was brought about by class of 2023 team member Giselle Benitez, who won a scholarship and got to tour HyperX facility. Head coach Adrienne McIntire followed up almost immediately to see if there was mutual interest in becoming a partner.
“When I started in spring 2020, the Stephens eSports team had eight players,” McIntire said in the release. “This fall, we’ll be nearly doubling our numbers, and having this extra support will allow us to grow even faster, because students coming in won’t have to wait for us to build up their platforms.”
Excitement is high among players, too, as better equipment often gives the opportunity for more success. The platform for eSports continues to grow as games such as League of Legends, CounterStrike and Call of Duty continue to grow in popularity.
According to a LeagueFeed report from March, 115 million people play League of Legends, representing an increase of 40 million from 2018. According to Business Insider, the 2019 world championships was watched by 100 million unique viewers. That was more popular than Super Bowl 53 the same year.
“It’s so awesome to have HyperX as a sponsor this year. I’m so excited for all the improvements our team will get to make, and I can’t wait to play,” player Madison Fister said in the release. She will transfer to Stephens this fall. The school has the country's first all-women's varsity eSports program.