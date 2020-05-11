Columbia’s all-women Stephens College has the opportunity to kick-start a new sport.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a two-year partnership with National Football League and Reigning Champs Experiences on May 4 to send women’s flag football to becoming an NAIA varsity sport by 2021.
The NAIA will host its first showcase open to female football athletes in the late summer or early fall of 2020 according to a release by the NFL. The first competitive season will be held in spring of 2021.
COVID-19 has proved problematic for this launch and is making decisions to develop this sport difficult for many schools.
Stephens athletic director Miguel Paredes voiced excitement for this initiative but expressed that nothing is definitive.
“Something we’ve been talking about lately is seeing if we can jump in and start it here,” Paredes said. “Of course, we’re in the talks, but with COVID-19, it’s still up in the air.”
The possibility of launching a women’s flag football team at Stephens faces several concerns, such as where the team will play and how to begin the recruitment process. Stephens is at the disadvantage of not having a football field like their co-ed competitors but could solve this issue by borrowing an area from another school. The Stars play softball games at Battle High School.
“It’s another avenue to involve women, and not that it’s necessarily a male-dominated sport, but it’s another opportunity for them to compete with the possibility of a scholarship as well to further their academic career,” Paredes said. “It’s a huge plus. For me, when I first saw it, I’m kind of biased because I used to coach college football and I thought, ‘Yes, we have to do this.’”
If Stephens decides to move forward with a team, it could be as soon as 2021 or 2022.
“Working at Stephens, we’re all about empowering women, and it’s perfect timing. Why not give a female the opportunity to play?” Paredes said.