Tuesday night’s matchup at Silverthorne Arena was a nail-biter, but the Stars managed to squeeze out a victory, defeating College of the Ozarks 3-2 (25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12).
Stephens managed to rally, improving to 4-9 after blowing an eight-point lead in the fourth set while leading 2-1.
Ozarks went into its second timeout down 18-11 in the fourth set, and allowed Stephens striker Megan Reese to serve an ace. That was the last highlight of the fourth set for the Stars as the Bobcats came storming back, going on a 14-2 run to win the set.
“It was kind of a good rude awakening for us,” Stars coach Nathan Davis said. “Things aren’t going to be easy for us, we got to battle.”
However, unlike its matchup at Westminster College earlier in the year that featured a similar late run which ultimately led to a loss, Stephens was not deterred at home. With the help of an energetic Silverthorne Arena crowd, the Stars rallied to a 4-1 lead to open the fifth set.
“Obviously the fourth set kind of didn’t really close out for us,” Davis said.
The two teams then traded runs for the next several points before Stephens busted the door open with a 6-2 run, forcing Ozarks to burn a timeout.
Though the Bobcats responded with a 4-0 run of their own, a kill by outside hitter Mallory Polk gave the Stars the final serve of the night, which allowed them to cap off the night and send the enthusiastic crowd home happy.
“I think we responded really well to some adversity out there,” Davis said. “I’m really happy that we can close like that.”
Leading Stephens in kills on the night were Mallory Polk and Isabelle Benson with 13 apiece, while Reese led the Stars in hit percentage and was credited with 37 assists.
Ryley Thixton was the lone Bobcat with double-digit kills at 14, while Morgan Austin had the highest hit percentage of the night at .429 and 31 assists.
“We are slowly starting to realize that we can be winners and we can be that winning team,” Davis said. “So that’s really exciting to see what that looks like for us.”