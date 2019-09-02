Stephens – 2-1 on the season – came from behind to beat the RoyalsEcclesia College on the road in Arkansas. After conceding the opening goal, the Stars knotted the game with a score from senior Maeghan Ely before freshman Anya Castelli buried the winner for her third tally of the season.
The Stars return to the field at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a road meeting with Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Stars fall to College of the Ozarks Stephens volleyball was overmatched when it traveled to Point Lookout Monday, losing in three sets at College of the Ozarks (25-9, 25-14, 25-14).
The Stars received powerful performances from freshmen McKenzi Domescik-Rink and Trinity Young, who each tallied six kills a piece.
Stephens will return to the court at 12:30 Saturday on the road for a visit to Southwestern College.