Stephens soccer made its return to the field in a home match against Ottawa University in unlikely fashion: without any fans. In its first match without a game-day atmosphere, the team lost 4-1.
In the beginning of the first half, the Stars made their presence known by getting on the board first with a goal from Olivia Wheeler. It wasn’t too long after that the Braves capitalized on an empty net. For the remaining 19 minutes of the half, the two teams held each other off on both ends of the field. Ending the half tied, the Braves entered the second half with a fire lit under them.
Ten minutes into the half, Ottawa took the lead, scoring back-to-back goals. After spending a steady five minutes in Stephens territory, the Stars‘ defense began to break down, slowly letting the match outside of their grip.
For the remainder of the half, the Stars tried to get ignited offensively, but getting into Ottawa territory proved to be a tall task. The Braves continued to taper off the field to their advantage, netting another goal to bring the score to 4-1.
With momentum in the away team‘s back pocket, the Stars did their best to get themselves back into the match by defending multiple scoring attempts and even sneaking in a few attempts of their own. They did enough to hold the Braves off for the rest of the night, but it was too late to turn things around .
Despite the loss, Stephens had some solid performances from Wheeler, Dariahn Primeaux and sophomore Kaylee Swintford. Two of the three standouts played in their first collegiate match, and for Wheeler, her goal was the first of what coach Kurtis Boardsen says will be one of many in her career. Overall, Boardsen was pleased with his squad’s efforts against a team that is on pace to finish in the top four of their division.
“There are a lot things that we’re doing now that we weren’t doing a few years ago,” Boardsen said. “The pace that we’re playing at and the quality of skill we’re playing with is exponentially higher than where we’ve been.”
Starting the game with five freshmen led to some first-game jitters, along with the lack of games on their schedule because of COVID-19. The effort was there despite the mistakes made and the adjustment period of some new faces on the team. With one game under the belt for Stephens, the Stars look to have success in their return home Sept. 16 for a matchup against Hannibal-LaGrange, a team they beat 4-1 last season.
“I’m hoping that the jitters are gone now,” Boardsen said. “We played 90 minutes, and with that many players, there are going to be mistakes, and there are going to be jitters. Overall, I would like to see us just calming down, playing our type of soccer. As we get more competition you’ll get to see that.”