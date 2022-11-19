With 17 points each from Marveen Ross and Allison Moore, Stephens College women’s basketball defeated Columbia College 60-52 at home Saturday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the Stars’ first victory after losing their previous 30 straight to the Cougars.

