With 17 points each from Marveen Ross and Allison Moore, Stephens College women’s basketball defeated Columbia College 60-52 at home Saturday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the Stars’ first victory after losing their previous 30 straight to the Cougars.
Stephens (6-1), after going 12-12 in the first quarter, sealed the eventual victory thanks largely to a 12-point lead at the end of the second quarter. Ross chipped in 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period, including an impressive 2-of-2 from 3 point range. Zaraya March and Alayasia Douglas each contributed three steals on the defensive end, preventing the Cougars from scoring on the fast break.
Columbia (5-3) shot 20-of-54 from the field for 37% for the game, up from Stephens’ 34.8%. However, the Cougars did not have as many offensive opportunities as the Stars and eventually lost the game.
Stephens next hits the road to face William Penn University (Iowa) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Columbia is next on the road at Lyon College at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Batesville, Arkansas.