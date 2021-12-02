In its previous two games, Missouri gave up an average of 73.5 points and allowed opponents to make 15 shots per game from behind the 3-point line.
Improvement was needed for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball.
Missouri got just that Thursday night against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, as its defense was the catalyst in the 79-46 win. The victory improved the Tigers' record to 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Tigers smothered SIUE’s perimeter game. The Cougars, who came into the game averaging 5.2 made 3s, made just one of their 16 attempts. Overall, Missouri held the opposition to 31.5% shooting, a massive improvement from the Christmas City Classic last weekend.
“They are completely different teams,” head coach Robin Pingeton said. “Lehigh and Columbia were both among the best in the country for 3-point efficiency and makes per game.
“This was more of a paint first team,” she said.
When they forced misses, the Tigers did a terrific job securing defensive rebounds. Missouri outrebounded SIUE 41-25, only allowing six offensive boards the entire game.
The Tigers also excelled at forcing turnovers, recording 20 giveaways ranging from steals to charges drawn, along with holding the Cougars to shot clock violations.
Turnovers were going to be a key factor in this game as SIUE came into Thursday night averaging 20 per game. Missouri was able to capitalize on those mistakes, scoring 25 points off turnovers.
In Thursday's matchup, the Cougars only averaged .63 points per possession while scoring just 15 points in the second half.
The most important thing for Missouri going forward is continuing to build on this early-season effort. The Tigers nonconference schedule ramps up starting Saturday night, where they go on the road to face Baylor, the fifth-ranked team in the AP poll.
Aijha Blackwell, who had 16 points and 15 rebounds for another double-double, proclaimed the team's mentality going into the matchup with the Bears.
“It’s going to be a battle,” she said. “We’re going to do what we need to do to walk into that battle ready.”