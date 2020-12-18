Tauskie Dove was not expecting much when he met former Missouri tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley at a track meet. Finley was scouting the Dallas area after a spot in Missouri’s 2018 class opened up.
Dove had been through the process before. He met coaches during his senior season and earned multiple Division I offers while playing for Denton Ryan High School in Texas, but they all evaporated before signing day.
Dove was set to play at Tyler Junior College in Texas, but after a call to Bud Sasser, a fellow Denton Ryan graduate and former MU standout, Missouri decided to offer Dove a scholarship.
“I was both shocked and grateful,” Dove said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, but, you know, God is good. He answered my prayers.”
Sasser, who was a graduate assistant in the recruiting department after his career as a receiver at Missouri, was a huge factor in Dove’s journey.
After Finley met Dove, he called Sasser and asked why this kid from Sasser’s high school was flying so far under the radar.
“He wasn’t the most talked-about or hyped-up player on that team,” Sasser said. “However, he had the numbers. And if you know him, he’s a pretty quiet guy. That was something that I noticed, because I played on some teams with excellent talent. And year in and year out, I just tried to do as much as I could with opportunities that I had. That was something that I knew I saw in him.”
To the average Missouri fan, Dove might have come out of nowhere, but as an unheralded prospect out of Texas, he’s come from one of Missouri’s most consistent sources of talent.
Sasser was an All-SEC player on Missouri’s 2014 SEC East-winning team, which had 23 players from Texas. Denton Ryan also produced All-Big 12 linebacker Brian Smith. Sasser said that at times it felt as though there were more scholarship players from Texas than Missouri.
With 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns over his last two high school seasons, Dove seemed like a no-brainer for Division I schools. But being in one of the hotbeds of high school football meant Dove was buried behind other top prospects and fell out of focus for a lot of major programs.
Recruiting undervalued prospects from the Lone Star State has unearthed some of Missouri’s best players over the past few years. Chase Daniel, one of the most successful Missouri players in recent memory, was a three-star quarterback from Southlake, Texas.
Linebacker Nick Bolton, Missouri’s current star and All-American candidate, was a three-star recruit from Frisco, Texas, and was ranked 1,114th in the class of 2018, according to 247sports. MU’s biggest contributor from the 2020 class, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, was a three-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas. He has started every game this season as a true freshman and is a candidate for a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.
“There are so many athletes there that compete at a high level that maybe just didn’t get in front of some of the scouting committees or things of that nature,” Sasser said. “There’s so much opportunity there.”
Two years after his late addition to the 2018 recruiting class, Dove has now started to earn meaningful snaps as a receiver and has made some of the team’s biggest plays.
He burst onto the scene with a leaping 37-yard catch between two defenders in the fourth quarter of Missouri’s 24-14 win over Arkansas on Nov. 29, 2019. He scored first in Missouri’s home win against LSU on Oct. 10 on a 58-yard flea-flicker from Connor Bazelak. On Nov. 21, he leaped over a South Carolina defender for a 20-yard touchdown grab.
Sasser had seen Dove make those plays before. Multiple times in practice, Dove would make “big-time” catches as teammates ran onto the field to celebrate him.
Dove is the only Missouri receiver with multiple touchdown receptions this season and is fifth on the team in receiving yards with 258, despite only starting four games.
“He works extremely hard,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I can remember a couple of distinct times (after practice) when everybody else was done doing something, and he went out onto the turf field and was getting his own individual reps, doing it on his own. … Those are the type of players that develop into good football players.”