Missouri softball knew opening its season against 2022 national runner-up Texas would be a challenge. The Longhorns ensured that it would be.
The No. 23 Tigers slipped away early and could not recover in an 11-1 loss.
Missouri struggled on both offense and defense, finding it hard to score and unable to keep No. 6 Texas at bay.
Senior Jordan Weber started in the circle for Missouri. Despite a strong start in the first inning, Weber couldn't hold off an aggressive Longhorn lineup.
Texas scored two in the second inning, getting after Missouri early. The Tigers had a chance to answer but stranded sophomore Julia Crenshaw at third.
Megan Moll got the Tigers started in the third inning, finding her way to first after being hit by a pitch.
Up came the top of the Tigers' lineup.
Jenna Laird escaped to first base and Riley Frizell moved her teammates to second and third.
The Longhorns struck out sophomore Kara Daly to end the threat.
The fourth inning proved deadly for the Missouri defense. Between line drives, bunts and choppy grounders, the Tigers started to slip. Texas' Katie Cimusz started the inning with a double and returned home soon after. Four more Longhorns followed.
Anywhere it looked like the Tigers could put something together, Longhorn pitcher Mac Morgan shut it down.
Texas scored another to push its lead to eight runs, but a line drive double-play by first baseman Frizell saved the Tigers from digging a deeper hole.
With an impending mercy rule victory, the Tigers needed to strike in the fifth to stretch out the game.
Missouri answered. Moll blasted a double past the center fielder, and a ground ball from Laird sent Moll to third. Alex Honnold's ground-out helped Moll race home and put the Tigers on the board.
However, the Tigers couldn't mount much more of a comeback, and a few more hits and bunts off Laurin Krings clinched the 11-1 for the Longhorns.
Tigers bounce back against Fordham
Missouri softball found its footing after a delayed start to its matchup with Fordham, defeating the Rams 13-3.
Freshman Cierra Harrison made her college debut in the circle.
A triple by Laird and an RBI from sophomore Vanessa Hollingsworth secured two runs for the Tigers in the first inning.
Missouri extended its lead in the third inning thanks to a Laird triple and Crenshaw's first home run of the season to clinch four more runs for Missouri.
Fordham managed to cut Missouri's lead in half in the fifth, but the Tigers didn't let the threat stop them. Missouri quickly bounced back for more in the sixth inning, enacting the mercy rule when Crenshaw scored three runners to end the game 13-3.
Although Missouri was unable to beat Texas, a win over Fordham showed a lot the Tigers' potential that was missing in the first game.
The Tigers scattered 10 hits, five stolen bases and a home run against the Rams to close out the first day of the tournament.
Missouri returns Saturday for another doubleheader, facing No. 8 Northwestern at 3 p.m. and Louisville at 5:30 p.m. in the second day of the NFCA Division I Classic.