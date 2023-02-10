Cierra Harrison mug

Cierra Harrison

 Courtesy of MU Athletics.

Missouri softball knew opening its season against 2022 national runner-up Texas would be a challenge. The Longhorns ensured that it would be.

The No. 23 Tigers slipped away early and could not recover in an 11-1 loss. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you