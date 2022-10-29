 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 10.28.2022

The Battle Begins

As the playoffs arrive in Mid-Missouri, teams are looking to survive and advance each week as every game could be their last. While students sections line the bleachers dressed as goblins and ghosts in time for Halloween, teams are hoping not to feel the shock and terror of a season-ending loss. Rock Bridge are headed to the next round after a 42-0 win over Hickman. Tolton fell to North Callaway 38-28. Boonville won a nail-bitter over Fulton 28-25. Battle claimed victory over Capital City 34-14.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Tolton freshman Will Bramon helps set up the kicking net

Tolton freshman Will Bramon helps set up the kicking net on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Players on the sidelines stayed warm by kicking and throwing the ball.
Tolton cheerleaders practice a cheer routine before their home game

Tolton cheerleaders practice a cheer routine before their home game against North Callaway on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The Tolton cheerleaders didn’t end up performing this routine during the game, as they opted to wear jackets to stay warm. 
Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game

Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream and his son, Eli, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, made hamburgers and hot dogs to sell at the concessions stand.
The caps of the Tolton marching band lie on the ground

The caps of the Tolton marching band lie on the ground during their halftime against North Callaway on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The band was missing members, and thus did not have enough people to perform during the halftime show. 
La Quisha Brown cheers after Battle stopped Capital City at the goal line

La Quisha Brown cheers after Battle stopped Capital City at the goal line on a fourth down on Friday, at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. “They got ‘em”, Brown said. Brown’s son, Chris Brown is a defensive lineman for Battle. 
Langston Osborne plays with a football before the game began

Langston Osborne plays with a football before the game began on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Osborne is the son of Tolton’s basketball head coach Jeremy Osborne.
The Rock Bridge student section cheers during the first quarter of the playoff

The Rock Bridge student section cheers during the first quarter of the playoff game against Hickman on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 42-0. 
From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser

From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser and Jailyn Patel wore Halloween costumes in the student section on Friday, at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The student section wore an array of costumes from Mario to Pitbull the popstar.
Jacob Jackson, left, catches a football

Sophomores Jacob Jackson, left, catches a football as Garrett McIntosh watches on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Fr. Tolton lost the game with a final score of 35-25.
From left to right, Gabe Garcia, Mya Garcia, Zachariah Garcia and

From left to right, Gabe Garcia, Mya Garcia, Zachariah Garcia and below Gabby Garcia watch the final moments of the game on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The family of Tolton assistant coach Gabe Garcia, came to cheer on Tolton.
Hickman senior Anthony Prach walks off the field after Hickman’s loss

Hickman senior Anthony Prach walks off the field after Hickman’s loss to Rock Bridge on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. With the loss, Hickman is eliminated from the playoffs.

  

