The Battle Begins

Tolton cheerleaders practice a cheer routine before their home game against North Callaway on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The Tolton cheerleaders didn’t end up performing this routine during the game, as they opted to wear jackets to stay warm.
The caps of the Tolton marching band lie on the ground during their halftime against North Callaway on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The band was missing members, and thus did not have enough people to perform during the halftime show.
La Quisha Brown cheers after Battle stopped Capital City at the goal line on a fourth down on Friday, at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. “They got ‘em”, Brown said. Brown’s son, Chris Brown is a defensive lineman for Battle.
Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream and his son, Eli, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, made hamburgers and hot dogs to sell at the concessions stand.
From left to right, Gabe Garcia, Mya Garcia, Zachariah Garcia and below Gabby Garcia watch the final moments of the game on Friday, at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. The family of Tolton assistant coach Gabe Garcia, came to cheer on Tolton.
From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser and Jailyn Patel wore Halloween costumes in the student section on Friday, at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The student section wore an array of costumes from Mario to Pitbull the popstar.
As the playoffs arrive in Mid-Missouri, teams are looking to survive and advance each week as every game could be their last. While students sections line the bleachers dressed as goblins and ghosts in time for Halloween, teams are hoping not to feel the shock and terror of a season-ending loss. Rock Bridge are headed to the next round after a 42-0 win over Hickman. Tolton fell to North Callaway 38-28. Boonville won a nail-bitter over Fulton 28-25. Battle claimed victory over Capital City 34-14.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Owen Ziliak, Kate Cassady, Lin Choi, Cara Penquite, Logan Morris, Austin Williams and Tanishka R.
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.