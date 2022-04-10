More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success.
Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and bars lineups.
Though it took a good chunk of the season for Hu to get reintroduced into the bars lineup and return to her freshman form, she ended the past four meets of the season with three beam scores of 9.95, pushing Missouri to an upset of LSU as well as its program-record score.
The 2020 All-SEC gymnast suffered her injury three weeks before the 2021 season, spoiling many of the team’s hopes for progression that season and derailing any of her aspirations to improve on her highly successful freshman campaign.
“That was really tough because I had spent all summer and all fall semester leading up to that regaining everything that I had taken a break from throughout quarantine,” Hu said. “I had worked so hard to get back in shape and get all my routines ready and I had even made a couple of upgrades for my beam routine. I was pretty devastated.”
It was Hu’s first major injury and was a difficult reality for her to deal with at the start. After the initial shock, Hu went back to work to get back as healthy as possible for the next season.
Working one-on-one with gymnastics athletic trainer Courtney DeTringo, Hu did everything to get back into the gym. Hu and the training staff worked diligently to ensure the safest possible return.
Following her recovery and clearing from her injury, Hu then had to deal with back problems that prevented her from competing in the bars event at the beginning of the season. She was held back from returning to the uneven bars for the first two months of the season, until she finally learned to manage it.
Without her determination through the recovery and rehab process in the preseason, the level of success she experienced this season wouldn’t have been possible.
“I was pretty focused on getting back from day one,” Hu said. “I’ve always been pretty driven in gymnastics, it’s something that I love to do. And so it was hard not being able to do any gymnastics for, you know, five, six months and having to take it slow coming back on every event was really hard, but I don’t think I ever lost any determination. It was just refocusing that energy that I had on the season to all of my rehab and recovery.”
Because of her ACL injury, Hu had to change her expectations for the season. Due to the high impact of the vault and floor events, Hu could only prepare to compete in the beam and bars in the 2022 season. The former all-arounder, who hoped to be one of the best all-arounders in the SEC in her sophomore season, adjusted her focus to just the beam and bars for the 2022 season.
“Coming back, I was just more excited than anything to get to do it (the balance beam) again,” Hu said.
In addition to her three 9.95 beam routines at the end of the regular season, Hu scored a 9.95 on the beam in the first round of regionals, then a 9.9 on the bars in the Tigers’ comeback win over UCLA.
As the anchor for the bars lineup and one of the most reliable performers in the beam lineup, Hu is one of many on the Tigers’ roster capable of putting up big numbers. If Missouri wants any chance of advancing to the final round of the NCAA Championships, it will have to rely on Hu and many others to put their best foot forward Thursday.
Beyond this season, Hu holds hope of getting back to her freshman form. Once the Tigers’ most capable all-arounder, Hu wants to reach the same level of performance pre-injury.
“Of course I want more, I always want more and I do kind of wish I could be doing the all-around the way I was freshman year,” Hu said. “But I’m super grateful and happy that I’ve been able to compete in at least two of the events and that I’m doing well and that I’m feeling a lot better than I did a couple months ago.”