The fledgling Tigers wrap up their season on the road Friday for the sixth edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. For the first time since 1963, Missouri will take on the Razorbacks in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the Tigers travel to the Natural State seeking coveted win No. 6 on the season. Missouri has won each of the last three meetings with Arkansas and holds a 7-3 advantage over the Razorbacks in the all-time series.

But before we settle in for some post-Thanksgiving college football, let’s see how much you know about Missouri’s rival. It’s time for the Impossible Quiz Week 14: Arkansas Edition!

  Eli Lederman is a sports enterprise reporter for the Columbia Missourian and serves as the managing editor for Tiger Kickoff.

