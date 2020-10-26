Three Columbia College athletes were named American Midwest athletes of the week in their respective sports Monday. Women’s soccer forward Jewel Morelan, volleyball libero Olivia Skipworth and men’s cross country runner Alexander Dukes were all recognized.
Morelan scored her team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season in Columbia’s win over Harris-Stowe State University last Tuesday. A Columbia women’s soccer player has now picked up a conference honor in six out of seven weeks this season, including Morelan twice.
Skipworth had 11 digs in Columbia volleyball’s lone match in the past week, a sweep of Harris-Stowe. She also had three assists and three aces.
Dukes was named cross country Runner of the Week for the fourth time this year. He finished second at the Columbia College Invite over the weekend and now holds three of the top four times in the conference this season.