When the final buzzer sounds after Friday‘s game between Rock Bridge boys basketball and Helias, another Bruins’ regular season will reach its conclusion.
Rock Bridge will finish the regular season either 16-10 or 15-11.The girls capped off another successful season with a 57-42 victory against the Crusaders on Wednesday, bringing their record to 24-1.
While Jim Scanlon’s team has one game left to play, both teams know their opponent in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs. The girls are slated for a 10 a.m. Saturday tipoff against Smith-Cotton, while the boys don’t play until 3:30 p.m. Monday against Fort Osage. The entire district playoffs will take place in Blue Springs.
The Rock Bridge girls team enters the postseason as a No. 1 seed with expectations of making it to the state playoffs in Springfield. A win against the Tigers sets the Bruins up for a matchup against either Hickman or Blue Springs at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, regardless of Friday’s result, the Rock Bridge boys team travels to Blue Springs as a No. 3 seed. Based on how the bracket shook out, there’s the potential for a second-round rematch against Hickman at 8 p.m. Tuesday if both teams take care of business.
Before the postseason tips off Saturday morning, here are three questions about each team as both prepare for postseason basketball.
Boys What does the offense look like, especially early in games?
If the Bruins want to string a few postseason wins together they’ll have to start by finding their offense, especially early. In its Feb. 10 game against Battle, Rock Bridge went down 11-2. Two days later, it went down 16-3 early to Troy Buchanan. In their recent struggles, the Bruins’ main culprit has been ice-cold starts from the field.
So where can Rock Bridge generate offense? Juniors Kanyon Hummel and Brady Bowers provide compelling options. Feeding the 6-foot-8 Hummel down low could help with the offense when shots aren’t falling, while Bowers’ ability to drive to the basket and run in transition provides instant offense.
To give themselves a chance at a deep postseason run, the Bruins can’t shoot themselves in the foot in the first quarter. If they go down by double-digits early, there’s no saying as to whether they’ll be able to fight back.
How much will motivation be a factor?
Scanlon didn’t mince words after the Bruins’ 63-52 loss to Hickman on Feb. 15.
“We’re going to find guys who can compete,” Scanlon said. “I don’t care if we get beat by 50, but I’m going to find some guys who are going to sweat and work. We got good kids; they just don’t know how to play.”
That night, Kewpie players weren’t afraid to chirp at guys they both knew and played basketball with growing up. They backed their talk up with a commanding road victory as the Bruins mostly faded until it was too late.
Those kinds of performances and stretches of play cannot happen if Rock Bridge hopes to advance deep into the playoffs. Against Battle, the Bruins bounced back to win in overtime. They didn’t against the Trojans or Kewpies.
However, motivation frequently comes with momentum and Rock Bridge has some right now. A win Friday would be its second in a row since that passionate locker room speech after the Hickman game. The question is how well that motivation carries into Monday.
How frequently can Rock Bridge generate transition moments?
As much as Scanlon would appreciate offensive consistency, the Bruins’ attack is susceptible to running both hot and cold at a moment’s notice. However, when they push the tempo, the Bruins find success. When they slow down too much, the offense grinds to a halt.
Rock Bridge often kick starts its offense with defense. In its rally against Troy, the Bruins switched to a 1-3-1 zone and deflections and steals led to successful run-out opportunities. A high defensive press forces Rock Bridge to be focused and when it’s successful buckets can be had in bunches.
The question this postseason is just how successful the Bruins can be on defense when shots aren’t falling. A few minutes of those run-out transition opportunities can spark a run that’s enough to push Rock Bridge over the top. There will be minute-long stretches where Rock Bridge struggles from the field; that’s when generating transition opportunities matters the most.
If the Bruins can run and push the game’s tempo as opposed to being stagnant, there’s a good chance that they advance to the second round for that rematch against Hickman.
Girls How high does Averi Kroenke raise the Bruins’ floor?
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team is a talented bunch chock full of talent and depth. There’s a reason they’re one of the top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to ESPN. Still, the Bruins will go only as far as star senior guard Kroenke takes them.
It’s not just Kroenke’s scoring that raises Rock Bridge’s floor each night but it’s also the little things she does. Every time a shot goes up, Kroenke is under the basket boxing out; she’s often first to half court to trap an opponent once it crosses. This is in addition to putting up eye-staggering point totals.
Kroenke missed her team’s past four games with a twisted ankle before starting on senior night against Helias. She scored Rock Bridge’s first eight points and ended the night with 22. A healthy Kroenke draws defenders away from teammates, which opens teammates up on the perimeter. The one-two punch between her and senior Kyrah “KK” Brodie gives opponents fits, too.
The Bruins have proven that they can win without the future Tiger, but Kroenke’s presence alone raises Rock Bridge’s potential. While they’ve won without her, the Bruins will need Kroenke clicking close to 100% to make a true state title run.
How much will depth play a factor?
Rock Bridge’s 24-1 regular season record is as much a product of its depth as it is due to a star-studded starting lineup.
In one game, it’s freshman Tylor McCallister taking control of the offense. In another, it’s freshman Mari Miller’s full-court defense leading to transition opportunities or sophomore Charlie Smith knocking down multiple shots from beyond the arc.
The Bruins are much more than Kroenke, Brodie or even Christina Maltsberger. Because the roster has just three seniors, younger players have had opportunities all season to gain experience in pressure-packed moments.
Depth will certainly play a role over the next few weeks; the question is just how much.
What does the defense look like?
A hot-shooting Bruins team is scary, but when their defense is locked in, well it’s enough to terrorize any opponent.
In the regular-season finale against Helias, the Bruins went up 14-4 with a swarming full-court press that resulted in layup after layup. On Feb. 16, Rock Bridge held Miller Career Academy to just 3.75 points a quarter in its 56-15 victory.
As the Bruins continue to advance in the postseason, the caliber of opponent will only get tougher. Scoring is great, but it won’t matter if they concede several points. Just like a Kroenke scoring outburst, suffocating defense has the potential to raise Rock Bridge’s postseason floor.
If there’s anything the Bruins have struggled with this season, it has been letting their foot off the gas for a quarter. They’ve allowed opponents back into games in both tournaments and regular season games. However, if in those moments the Rock Bridge defense kicks in, that won’t be an issue in the postseason.