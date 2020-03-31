Three Missouri men’s basketball players, rising junior Xavier Pinson and seniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., announced Tuesday that they will enter the 2020 NBA draft pool.
All three players will retain their college eligibility, allowing them to return to Missouri for the 2020-21 season if they chose not to turn pro.
“I’m very supportive of all three of them going through this to receive key information from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and greatly benefit from the process,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said in a news release. “I know they each have goals to pursue professional basketball at the highest levels and this is a significant step in that journey. We’ll help them in any way we can.”
Tilmon planned on entering his name in the last year’s NBA Draft to get feedback from NBA scouts but a paperwork error prevented him from going through the process.
“I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” Tilmon told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch earlier this season. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”
“I’m going to at least try, to go see just for the experience,” he said.
Tilmon only appeared in 17 games during his junior season because of a stress fracture in his left foot, and averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove,” Tilmon said earlier this season. “I didn’t play my best season this year and I’ve missed so many games just off my foot being hurt. I’ve got a lot to prove. ... You lose a lot by not being out there.”
Pinson and Smith are entering their names for the draft for the first time.
Pinson broke out this past season, averaging 11.1 points and 2.8 assists per game. The dynamic point guard played his best ball during the SEC portion of the schedule, scoring over 20 points four times.
“I don’t think Pinson is really on the radar right now at all,” Sam Vecenie, an NBA draft analyst at The Athletic told the Missourian earlier this month. “Sub-30% from 3, and a near-even assist to turnover over the full season. He’s had a few great games ... but he’s nowhere near a 2020 draft guy and would need to show a lot more positive consistency to be a 2021 guy. Not impossible on that front, though.”
Mitchell Smith took on a bigger role last season, becoming an occasional starter for Martin, who appreciated his switchability and effort on defense. The 6-foot-10 stretch forward set career highs in points, assists and rebounds, leading the team with 4.9 rebounds per game.
None of the three players appear on any publically available NBA draft board but there is no downside for them to get feedback on their NBA potential.
“We don’t have any of those guys hot on our radar at the moment,” Matt Babcock, an NBA Draft analyst and former NBA agent said. “I would expect all three of them to return to school as I doubt there will be much if any interest shown by NBA teams.”
According to NCAA rules, college underclassmen who declare for the NBA Draft can attend private workouts with NBA teams as well as the NBA Draft Combine from May 21-24 in Chicago.
It is unclear at this time if the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the ability of players to work out in front of NBA scouts.
The NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee provides prospects feedback in the form of one of five grades: The player will be drafted in the lottery, drafted in the first round but after the lottery, drafted in the first half of the second round, drafted in the second half of the second round or won’t be drafted at all.
Players can then decide whether or not they will elect to return to school by the NCAA’s June 3 deadline.
With forward Tray Jackson announcing his intention to transfer earlier this week, Missouri will have two scholarships available for the spring signing period, provided Pinson, Smith and Tilmon all return to school.