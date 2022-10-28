KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 14th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.

The writers preview Missouri's match up against South Carolina. It's the Mayor's Cup as the Tigers head to the other Columbia and try to keep the cup with the win. The guys talk about the Gamecocks' key players and their recent success under Shane Beamer.

During the latter of the show, Chase shares some fun facts he dug up comparing the two Columbias, and Columbia Missouri's new Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defending the cup. They also preview the Tiger Kickoff features as Kenny talked about transfers playing a role for the Tiger defense and Jack shared a preview of his feature about KAD.

The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
