KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 12th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.

The writers recap Missouri's bye week and what they learned over the week off. They also preview Missouri's homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt and what they hope to see from Missouri on Saturday.

During the latter of the show, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles! Soble talked to two Missouri defenders who are friends on and off the field, and Kyle shared a preview of his story about what it is like to be a Missouri player who is from Columbia like Mizzou's Martez Manuel.

The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
