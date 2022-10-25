KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 13th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.

The writers recap Missouri's close win versus Vanderbilt. The Tigers prevailed 17-14 in front of the biggest Missouri home crowd since 2019. The writers go into how the game was a tale of two halves and they saw from the Tigers on both sides of the ball. Luther Burden is mentioned as the receiver won Co-SEC Freshman of the week on Monday.

During the latter of the show, the guys talk about how it is the first SEC win of the season for Missouri but it doesn't feel like a good win. They also discuss what needs to be improved heading into the road game against South Carolina.

The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
  • KOMU 8 Sports Reporter and host/editor for the Columbia Missourian's 'Tiger Kickoff Show' for the Fall 2022 football season.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

