KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.
The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
Throughout the show, the defense is talked about and how they don't need to overhaul everything after allowing 66 points last week but rather reset and sharpen their play. The offense is also discussed and how the weather may or may not be a factor. And, for not the first time this season, the question of whether Sam Horn will see the field is debated.
Finally, Jack Soble and Kenny Van Doren each share a preview of their Tiger Kickoff stories this week.
The show is directed by Travis McMillen.