KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.
The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
During the last part of the show, Kenny and Jack share a bit about their features for Tiger Kickoff this week including a deep dive into the last time Missouri beat Georgia, and the new punter for the Tigers... Jack Stonehouse.