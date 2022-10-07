KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the tenth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.

The writers preview Missouri's game on the road against Florida. They go over how Missouri's confidence following a close loss to Georgia will be a key factor in the Swamp. Also, Ty'Ron Hopper will be returning to his old school this time as an opponent.. that is discussed.

During the last part of the show, Chase previews Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell's Tiger Kickoff articles from the week.

The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you