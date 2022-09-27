KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the seventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble.

The writers talk recap one of the wildest endings in recent Missouri football history as Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the end zone in overtime as he was crossing the goal line. The Auburn Tigers fell on the ball and ultimately won the game 17-14 despite Missouri's numerous chances to seal the deal.

The writers talk about how you move forward after a heartbreaking loss. They also go through some of the positives that they saw from the team. 

