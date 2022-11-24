  • Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 21st episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It is a Thanksgiving special episode that includes a recap and preview for Missouri football all in one!

Chase and Kyle are not at the dining table but join online to discuss the Tigers with Kenny and Jack.

  • KOMU 8 Sports Reporter and host/editor for the Columbia Missourian's 'Tiger Kickoff Show' for the Fall 2022 football season.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

