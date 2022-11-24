KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 21st episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It is a Thanksgiving special episode that includes a recap and preview for Missouri football all in one!
Chase and Kyle are not at the dining table but join online to discuss the Tigers with Kenny and Jack.
The writers recap Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45 to 14 improving to 5-6 on the season. The guys talk about how the offense "clicked" and how there was a chance for some of the backups to see the field. Throughout the show, the defense is talked about and how they forced two turnovers including one pick-6.
The latter half of the show includes a preview of Missouri versus Arkansas and the "Borderline Rivalry" game. Missouri looking to become bowl eligible with a win against Arkansas while the Razorbacks are fresh off a win over Ole Miss.
The show is directed by Travis McMillen who helped create a great Thanksgiving environment for the show!