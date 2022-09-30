10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia

On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, when the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Missouri Tigers.
On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th member of the Southeastern Conference, and just nine months later Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever.
The two had met prior in the 1960 Orange Bowl, but this game would be the first with both in the eastern division of the SEC. Georgia would go on to win the game 40-21, but the game ended up as an important moment for the MU and the city of Columbia.
The Georgia football equipment truck pulls into Memorial Stadium on Sept. 7, 2012.
Xiaoje Ouyang/Missourian
Georgia student staffers unload the Georgia equipment truck Sept. 7, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Xiaoje Ouyang/Missourian
Two paintings, one of the MU logo and the other of the University of Georgia logo, are on display Sept. 7, 2012, at the Canvas on Broadway in Columbia.
Sarah Bricker/Missourian
SEC Commissioner Gary Slive stands with University of Georgia president Michael Adams and MU Chancellor Brady Deaton on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Kayla Kaufman/Missourian
Fans trickle into Memorial Stadium ahead of Missouri’s game against Georgia on Sept. 8, 2012, in Columbia.
Xiaojie Ouyang/Missourian
Georgia and Missouri football fans walk to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2012, at Tiger Avenue in Columbia.
Xiaojie Ouyang/Missourian
Georgia and Missouri football fans wait for a table outside FlatBranch Pub and Brewing on Sept. 7, 2012, in Columbia.
Sarah Bricker/Missourian
Missouri wide receiver Gahn McAffie runs down the field in the third quarter of the game against Georgia on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Stuart Pallet/Missourian
The Georgia cheer squad runs with a flag emblazoned with Georgia football's logo on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Stuart Palley/Missourian
Georgia football coach Mark Richt stands on the sideline on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Stuart Palley/Missourian
Georgia live mascot Uga IX stands on the sidelines of Faurot Field for the first time on Sept. 8, 2012, in Columbia.
Stuart Palley/Missourian
Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray prepares to take the snap Sept. 8, 2012, on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Stuart Palley/Missourian
The Georgia football team walks off Faurot Field victorious on Sept. 8, 2012.
Stuart Palley/Missourian
Georgia defensive back Damian Swann walks down the corridor under Memorial Stadium holding a whiteboard with “Welcome to the SEC” written on it. Georgia won the SEC East in 2012.
Stuart Palley/Missourian