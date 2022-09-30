 Skip to main content
10 Years Later: Missouri's first SEC game, against Georgia

On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever.

On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Missouri Tigers.

The Georgia football equipment truck pulls into Memorial Stadium

The Georgia football equipment truck pulls into Memorial Stadium on Sept. 7, 2012.
Georgia student staffers unload the Georgia equipment truck

Georgia student staffers unload the Georgia equipment truck Sept. 7, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Two paintings at the Canvas on Broadway

Two paintings, one of the MU logo and the other of the University of Georgia logo, are on display Sept. 7, 2012, at the Canvas on Broadway in Columbia.
SEC Commissioner Gary Slive stands

SEC Commissioner Mike Slive stands with University of Georgia president Michael Adams and MU Chancellor Brady Deaton on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Fans trickle into Memorial Stadium

Fans trickle into Memorial Stadium ahead of Missouri’s game against Georgia on Sept. 8, 2012, in Columbia.
Georgia fans walk to Memorial Stadium

Georgia and Missouri football fans walk to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2012, on Tiger Avenue in Columbia. Ten years ago, MU played its first SEC football game, against Georgia. Georgia is back Saturday to take on Missouri as the defending national champion and again the No. 1 team in the nation.
Georgia and Missouri football fans wait

Georgia and Missouri football fans wait for a table outside Flat Branch Pub & Brewing on Sept. 7, 2012, in Columbia.
Truman the Tiger gets the Missouri student section excited

Truman the Tiger gets the Missouri student section excited as the game between Missouri and Georgia enters the third quarter on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Gahn McAffie runs down the field

Missouri wide receiver Gahn McAffie runs down the field in the third quarter of the game against Georgia on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Georgia cheer squad runs with a flag

The Georgia cheer squad runs with a flag emblazoned with Georgia football's logo on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia
Mark Richt stands on the sideline

Georgia football coach Mark Richt stands on the sideline on Sept. 8, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Uga stands on the sidelines

Georgia live mascot Uga IX stands on the sidelines of Faurot Field for the first time on Sept. 8, 2012, in Columbia.
Aaron Murray prepares to take the snap

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray prepares to take the snap Sept. 8, 2012, on Faurot Field in Columbia.
The Georgia football team exits Faurot Field

The Georgia football team walks off Faurot Field victorious on Sept. 8, 2012.
Damian Swann walks down the corridor

Georgia defensive back Damian Swann walks down the corridor under Memorial Stadium holding a whiteboard with “Welcome to the SEC” written on it. Georgia won the SEC East in 2012.
