10 Years Later: Missouri's first SEC game, against Georgia

Georgia and Missouri football fans walk to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2012, on Tiger Avenue in Columbia. Ten years ago, MU played its first SEC football game, against Georgia. Georgia is back Saturday to take on Missouri as the defending national champion and again the No. 1 team in the nation.
On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever.
On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Missouri Tigers.
The two had met prior in the 1960 Orange Bowl, but this game would be the first with both in the eastern division of the SEC. Georgia would go on to win the game 40-21, but the game ended as an important moment for MU and the city of Columbia.