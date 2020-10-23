The Homecoming king and queen will be announced Saturday during halftime of the Missouri-Kentucky football game. The game starts at 3 p.m. on Faurot Field.
Here are the king and queen candidates, their affiliations, future plans and memories of MU.
Queen candidates
GABRIELLE GILMORE
Sponsoring organization: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Hometown: St. Louis
Major: Journalism
Plans after graduation: TBD
Best memory of Mizzou: My favorite memory was hosting ClueN2Mizzou for prospective seniors. This day was full of pride in our Mizzou community and minority communities. A day of memories I will never forget.
BRITT SMITH
Sponsoring organization: MU Tour Team
Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa
Major: Civil engineering
Plans after graduation: Come June, I will begin my career as a project engineer with Clayco!
Best memory of Mizzou: My favorite memory of Mizzou is my sophomore year Concrete Canoe Competition! We were in Oklahoma with the perfect group and the water hazard team has my heart. I had the opportunity to combine my passion for engineering with my passion for Mizzou!
MADELEINE BROWNFIELD
Sponsoring organization: Kappa Alpha Theta
Hometown: St. Joseph
Major: Biochemistry
Plans after graduation: My current plan is to attend grad school and get my master's degree in marine biology to do some marine conservation research before maybe attending med school. (Hopefully!)
Best memory of Mizzou: Running through the columns my freshman year for Tiger Walk! It was such an exciting time and really felt like my official entrance into Mizzou.
SIERRA NELSON
Sponsoring organization: New Student Programs
Hometown: Rockford, Illinois
Major: Biological sciences
Plans after graduation: Attend physician assistant (PA) school and get a master's degree in public health (MPH). I also plan to look into doing international mission's trips. Overall, enjoy life and LOVE PEOPLE!
Best memory of Mizzou: Crossing into Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority Inc. and meeting some of the most amazing women I have ever met! Between finding a family that embraces culture and being a part of the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC), I have found a beautifully diverse pocket of Mizzou, and for that, I am GRATEFUL. Wow, there are too many memories. I cannot forget finding the loving community of the Salt Company as well. I LOVE MIZZOU!
LYNN KREUL
Sponsoring organization: Alumni Association Student Board
Hometown: Republic
Major: Business marketing and strategic communication
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend graduate school in clinical psychology.
Best memory of Mizzou: 1) All the memories made inside my old apartment with dear friends.
2) Performing my first American Sign Language final performance in-front of my favorite class, with dear friends and my greatest mentor.
King Candidates
JOSH VARNON
Sponsoring organization: New Student Programs
Hometown: Cape Girardeau
Major: Mathematics
Plans after graduation: I currently plan to attend grad school at MU to pursue a higher degree in mathematics
Best memory of Mizzou: I have countless “best” memories from Mizzou. However, my favorite would be a tie between the dance parties from Summer Welcome and watching my best friend, Clayton Johnson, win Homecoming king last year from the football field as a member of Marching Mizzou.
MICHAEL OSHER
Sponsoring organization: Alpha Chi Sigma professional fraternity
Hometown: Crystal City
Major: Biological sciences
Plans after graduation: I plan on going to medical school to pursue my dream of becoming a physician.
Best memory of Mizzou: My favorite memory has to be studying with my friends for animal physiology on the third floor of Ellis my junior year. It sounds nerdy, but it was more talking than studying. We would be cramming for the exam till 3 in the morning and it’s surprising we weren’t kicked out because of how loud we would laugh.
OMOBUDE EKE
Sponsoring organization: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Zeta Alpha chapter
Hometown: Kansas City
Major: Health science
Plans after graduation: I plan to go wherever life takes me, pursuing and chasing new opportunities by the coattails.
Best memory of Mizzou: My best memory of Mizzou was performing during Revue every night as a 2018 Summer Welcome Leader.
ANTHONY GARCIA
Sponsoring organization: Missouri Student Association
Hometown: Mehlville
Major: Business economics
Plans after graduation: I will be working in the business or political field.
Best memory of Mizzou: Countless trips through Speakers Circle and long days at the Student Center, and long nights with student organizations. Also being a brother of the Men of Sigma Tau Gamma.
TREY COOK
Sponsoring organization: MU Tour Team
Hometown: Columbia
Major: Political science
Plans after graduation: I plan to start a career working to enhance the lives of senior citizens!
Best memory of Mizzou: My best Mizzou memory would have to be the collective 22 years I’ve spent with my family cheering on the Tigers!