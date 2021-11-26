While Keke Chism was in the transfer portal, his mom, Tegra Chism, placed an Amazon order.
She had a gut feeling to purchase black and gold apparel even before Keke had indicated his commitment toward any school. Among the many Zoom calls the family participated in while different programs courted Keke — including a midnight one with Washington — something stood out about Missouri’s staff.
Keke, who played four seasons at San Angelo State, entered the portal on a Wednesday. Tegra’s Amazon package arrived Saturday. An announcement Sunday from Keke on Twitter made it official: he was heading to MU.
“I didn't want to open it and jinx anything, so it was like when he finally told us, we opened the box and he was like, 'Where'd this come from?’” Tegra said.
Tegra has made it to every single one of Keke’s games in a Tigers uniform. She’s been a mainstay in the stands of all the teams her son has played for, even back to when he was playing flag football as a 3-year-old. Now, there are just two games left in Keke’s collegiate career.
The first is MU’s rivalry game against Arkansas. Last year it was a breakout game for Keke, who had six receptions for a season-high 113 yards against the Razorbacks. He’s due for another big game before his time at Missouri is done.
Vanderbilt was the closest Keke has come to a 100-yard game this season. He pulled in four receptions for 95 yards, with most of them coming off a 45-yard Hail Mary pass he brought down from QB Connor Bazelak to give Missouri a lead as the game went to halftime.
“I couldn't believe it,” Tegra said. “It was like I was frozen in my seat, but I mean, I was in tears.”
Aric Sardinea coached Keke for two seasons at Daingerfield High School in Texas. While Keke didn’t play much receiver for him — he was used primarily at quarterback and safety — Sardinea recognizes the strength Keke has at the position.
“When it comes to possessing the football, he's very good at that,” Sardinea said. “In any 50-50 balls, he's gonna go fight for it. That's what I like about him. He's always been that guy that you can give him a 50-50 ball and he was going to fight for it and more times than not, he was going to be successful.”
Keke’s height is certainly helpful in winning those fights. At 6-foot-5 he’s at least two inches taller than any of his fellow Missouri receivers. It’s one of the first things David Robinson noticed about Keke.
The Dallas-based trainer who specializes in prepping wide receivers for the NFL has been key in Keke’s continued development at receiver. The two have a mutual connection through current New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims, who played alongside Keke at Daingerfield.
With Robinson, Keke has worked on intermediate route running, hip flexibility and tracking the ball over his shoulder. The trainer has seen his trainee improve in all three categories from afar this season as Keke has racked up 410 receiving yards, the second-most on the team.
But Keke hasn't always had a height advantage. Tegra remembers not believing the pediatrician when he told her and Keke’s dad, Torre, that he’d grow to be as tall as he is. When he played little league, Tegra would hold her breath in the stands watching Keke go up against opponents much bigger than him.
“His junior year (of high school) it was like he sprouted overnight, like the weekend of Thanksgiving,” Tegra said. “We woke up and he was taller than me. I mean, I was looking up to him and it's like, ‘Who is this guy?’”
The same thing happened a couple years later when Keke was a redshirt freshman at Angelo State. When he came home for Thanksgiving, he’d bulked up.
Cooking for Keke has been an important part of Tegra’s trips to watch him play in Columbia. On weekends when the Tigers played at home, she and Torre would drive to Arkansas on Thursday nights and then finish their drive to Columbia early Friday mornings. She aims to be at Keke’s house — he lives alone — around 11 a.m. so she has plenty of time to make a home-cooked meal before Keke heads to Friday practice.
Ahead of Florida, Tegra fried fish and made french fries. Torre made a vegetable and ground beef stew.
“Keke likes that. He'll eat the whole pan,” Tegra said.
To Sardinea, the impact Tegra has had on her son was always evident. He was a clear leader to his teammates at Daingerfield, always the first to show up at team meetings and to do an extra rep or two in the weight room. There were never any issues with Keke.
“If I had one kid, that I actually wish I had, it'd be him if I had a kid,” Sardinea said. “He's just a kid where if I had a daughter, he would be the one that would marry my daughter. I'd make sure of that.”
Robinson has never met Tegra, but he has noticed Keke’s character almost as much as his height.
“He's very genuine, kind hearted, soft-spoken, doesn't really say much,” Robinson said. “But he's a team player, team-first guy, and I'm just happy, just so happy with off the field how humble he is. He's a very humble guy. And he's not a mean guy.”
With Keke’s collegiate career drawing to a close, the focus shifts solely toward preparation for the NFL. It’s a future Tegra has seen for her son.
In Robinson’s informed opinion, the most difficult part of the transition from college to professional ball is the level of consistency required from players. Athletes have to “fall in love” with practice, he said, and bring their all every day in order to succeed.
Keke’s done that for years. And Tegra knows how to be consistent, too. She might have to change her game day routine — who knows where the home cooking will fit in to an NFL schedule — but she’ll be in the stands regardless.
As Sardinea said: “(Tegra) doesn't miss a game, she doesn't miss an inch.”