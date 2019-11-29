I didn’t choose this life. I didn’t ask for this existence. It’s been forced upon me by those of you in cardinal red and those of you in black and gold.
From the moment I entered this world, I was supposed to make legions of people like you feel disdain toward each other. I was supposed to fuel the flame that is the Arkansas-Missouri football rivalry. But I ask you: What flame? All I’ve ever seen is a flicker.
That ask is quite unbelievable. Me! A work of art. Of intricate design. Do that? Start this kind of fire? This soon? C’mon, I’m only four years old! Get real.
Forgive me. I should introduce myself. I’m B.L. Trophy. I prefer ‘B.L.’ to my given name, Battle Line.
I hear people talking about me, especially around late November, but I seldom get the chance to speak in return. So, to you, I must express my utmost gratitude for allowing me to share my story.
You may already have opinions about me and the annual football game at which I am won, but I ask that you set those aside for a brief moment.
David Bazzel knew when he conceived me that I wouldn’t be a prize to be coveted, at least not initially. He knows it still. But that didn’t stop him from creating me back in 2015.
David has an inventive mind, but he doesn’t have any sort of art or design background. He once was a Razorback football player himself. And while I’m on the subject, I’m not sure what exactly a Razorback might be. That sounds like a rather uncomfortable feature on one’s backside.
But that’s neither here nor there.
I’m not David’s first creation. He devised the Broyles Award more than two decades ago. That same year, he constructed G.B. Trophy, the sibling with whom I am closest.
G.B. remains in the middle of the LSU-Arkansas rivalry, and is shaped in the form of the boot that the states of Arkansas and Louisiana form together on the map. G.B. is exquisite, made of 24-karat gold.
Some days, I feel as if I am the lesser version of G.B. I love my brother ever so dearly, but I wish we weren’t so much alike. It is not easy trying to be better than your older brother.
David didn’t want this for us. When the University of Arkansas approached him about creating me, he wanted me to look different from G.B. But the folks who asked David to construct me liked G.B. and didn’t see a reason for a drastic change.
They asked David to make me ... fun. To make me something athletes would like. To make me a symbol worthy of this skirmish held each year the day after the Turkey holiday.
From that very moment, I had unfair pressure placed upon my steel frame.
I am just a trophy, after all.
Not even the pressure involved in the creation of yours truly could match that placed on me by David’s superiors. Although, my concoction involved a process that was anything but relaxed. Once David finished designing me through sketches, all parties who had their money involved needed to approve of me. Then, it was time for my arrival.
Pure water pressure brought me to life. I emerged from 1,200 pounds of steel. The water jet machine took 40 consecutive hours to chizzle my outline as it only had the ability to cut one inch per hour. That was only the beginning of my entrance. Thirty more hours were required of hand polishing prior to my immersion into a 400 gallon tank for silver plating.
David wanted me to be gaudy. He wanted me to dazzle anyone within sight. To be so exquisite that one could not help but notice me. So he made me 4 feet, 4 inches tall.
He knew I needed to overwhelm. I’m no axe that belongs to a certain Paul Bunyan in the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry. I’m no West coast victory bell of the UCLA, USC rivalry. Nor am I a golden hat for which Texas and Oklahoma compete. I simply do not have the history tied in with any of those such items.
Like any parent, David wants the best for me. He does not have any human children, so G.B and I are his pride and joy. It’s no surprise he wants me to represent an historic rivalry like those other trophies, but he is also realistic.
David knew I wouldn’t measure up at first. My rivalry was fresh, with Missouri just joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012 and the annual game between the Tigers and the Razorbacks only starting in 2014. Because of that, David knew I wouldn’t have decade after decade of ingrained hatred in my significance. So he made me big, bold and broad.
And heavy. Too heavy, maybe, for my own good. I sit behind glass in the same place almost all year. For a while, it was the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex. Now, I have a new home behind glass at the new South End Zone facility. Although I am not far away, I never get to see the columns I hear so much chatter about. My weight does not allow. No trips to the Beetle Bailey statue. No Shakespeare’s pizza. Nothing. Nothing but silence in my glass casing with the occasional visitor walking by.
All these hours and days spent makes me almost forget my home in Fayetteville. I haven’t been back there since the year I was born. They even made a special case for G.B. and I, but we seldom get to stay there anymore. Instead, my brother is in Baton Rouge, miles and miles away from me in my glass case.
Such an existence is filled with so much difficulty and loneliness.
My weight has always limited my ability to connect with those who want nothing more than to hold me. Those are big men in their pads and uniforms, but they can’t lift all 180 pounds of me on their own. It takes two, three, four or more to lift me from my cart. Many of these athletes will tell you they’ve never been able to hold me. They blame my heft.
Forget the weight, though, and look to my appearance. My silver steel shines bright for all to see, but I resent the label on my front. It’s as if people have to be told what I represent. To me, a company logo with which I have no association tarnishes my purity. It’s as if I can be bought. As if the sponsorship money can create the passion that these two teams haven’t generated themselves on the football field.
Oh, how wonderful it would be to sit at the center of true animosity. To have two teams with winning records fighting over me — I have yet to find out what that feels like.
I dream that someday, men clad in gold or cardinal red will run to me with the kind of passion I hear the axe up north spawns when that game ends. Maybe someday, the Razorbacks and the Tigers will look affectionately upon me in the same way those players to the south crave the golden hat.
But today is not that day. For I am not that kind of trophy. And this is not that kind of rivalry.
All I can do is hope and pray someday it will be. Then, my existence might finally find the meaning it lacks.
Sincerely yours,
B.L. Trophy