Two days before Missouri football’s season opener against Central Michigan, Aaron Fletcher was 820 miles from Faurot Field.
The man in charge of the Tigers’ secondary was on the job in Houston to see four-star 2022 commit Marcus Scott II before his second high school game of the season, according to the coach’s Twitter account.
Fletcher was a pivotal figure in getting the corner to flip his commitment from LSU to Missouri during the offseason.
He was there because he is more than a scout. He builds relationships with his players, both future and present.
Former Golden Hurricane cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV wanted to stick together when they announced they would each be transferring from Tulsa this past spring. The “where” was inconsequential. The “who”? Invaluable.
In the end, their decision was made easy by the coach they were following to Missouri.
The duo had multiple offers to run it back one more time at the same school. Former Tulsa cornerbacks coach Fletcher said they could have gone anywhere in the country. They followed him.
It’s no surprise they ended up as Tigers. Before joining up with one another to spearhead yet another secondary, they had a reason to come to Columbia.
“(Fletcher’s) like a father figure,” Green IV said. “Even though we both (Green and Evans) have our own fathers, he went to our house, sat on our couch and told our parents that he was going to take care of us and stuff like that.”
High-level football comes and goes in a decade for most. Four years in high school, four — maybe five — years in college, if all goes well.
The lessons learned from that time, if impactful enough, can last a lifetime.
“When I was at Tulsa, (Fletcher and I) would have a lot of talks,” Evans said. “One of the main things that I took from what he’s taught me in terms of off the field is he taught me you’re going to be a man a lot longer than you’re going to be a football player. That’s always stuck with me. A lot of people in this sport, they just put football as their main thing, their only thing, and I get it; you have to put a lot of time into it. But what about when football is over?
“You’re gonna be a husband, you’re gonna be a father. So how do you present yourself in those spaces? Football can’t be the only thing you’re about. You’ve just got to present yourself in a way that you’re going to make your parents proud. The way they raised me, I feel like their goals and values have matched (Fletcher’s). So when they dropped me off at school, it just continued with Fletch.”
They’re not the first players to be aided by his leadership, because Fletcher is more than just a secondary coach.
He has a mission for his players that surpasses making them as good as they can be on the football field. He strives for greater things than notches in the win column, records in the history books and trophies and awards on the mantelpiece. He wants his players to leave his tutelage as better people and to be positive influences and pillars in their community.
“You wanna grow young people, you wanna help them be productive in a positive way and to bring forth some maturation,” Fletcher said. “You don’t know exactly what it is that looks like, but you just go into a situation like, ‘Hey, God, I want to help this person ... .’
“It’s bigger than just getting your degree, it’s bigger than just getting to the NFL. If I can get people, if God can get me to motivate and inspire to go be better and be productive in their communities, I feel like I’ve done God’s will.”
He has coached several players in high school and college to the NFL Draft, but he’s watched even more learn from his leadership and emerge into the world — one without football in it.
The desire to forge upstanding individuals is in Fletcher’s DNA. He said he comes from a family of educators.
So his efforts transcend sports. There’s a far more important picture waiting to be painted. He wants players to open up, to grow and to be vocal members of their community by the time they fly the nest.
“If you’ve gotten the opportunity to help a person open up and grow and be a lot more vocal, you’ve done your job,” Fletcher said. … “Whatever that looks like. If (the players) become great husbands, if they become great fathers; I’ve got former student athletes that are coaches, some are in politics, one is a very distinguished fireman in the Dallas Fort Worth area, to be able to do those things — it’s refreshing, it’s fulfilling.”
But Fletcher’s own education didn’t stop with his parents, because he’s more than a mentor.
He wants to connect with the communities he lives in.
He has learned about his adopted homes by immersing himself in them, traveling with curiosity, visiting establishments like local barber shops and restaurants at every opportunity he could. He took time to educate himself on social issues that had been hidden from his own formative years like the Tulsa race massacre and Black Wall Street.
And thus was born a project that would transcend his time in Tulsa. But true to form, he couldn’t and didn’t want to do it by himself.
He spearheaded the Legacy of Black Wall Street football game, first played in the 2020 season. It is now held annually in the second home Golden Hurricane game of every season, in which he said they’ll “honor business owners, they’ll honor the guys that broke the color barrier,” in an effort to tell the stories of Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, the wider city and the university.
To help make it happen, he talked to Jim Goodwin, whose family owns The Oklahoma Eagle, a Black owned newspaper in Oklahoma. He worked with Dr. Derrick Gragg, the then-athletic director during his first years at Tulsa, and now AD at Northwestern. He said he asked them questions, with the goal of bringing diversity to campus so that his players, and students campuswide, had somebody “who looks like them” to look up to.
They became an integral part of a vision Fletcher had for Golden Hurricane football. The vision came to fruition. It may well last a lifetime and more. And before it could help a community, it brought another group together to make it happen, all of Fletcher’s doing.
“I glorify God for that, and I’m thankful for the people that he put me around to be able to follow through with a legacy that will live on forever because of that, Aaron Fletcher because of that,” he said.
But his talents also stretch to the field. Chris Houston, who he coached at Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Austin, Texas, was a second-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons and amassed 99 professional appearances between them and the Detroit Lions. Jalen Mills, whom he coached at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and now plays for the New England Patriots. Demontre Hurst, who worked with Fletcher at Lancaster, spent six seasons in the league between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. And under his guidance at Tulsa, Reggie Robinson II became the Golden Hurricanes first NFL Draft pick in 10 years in 2020. That was a year after he ran a secondary that was ranked the top-10 in the nation.
With everything else he’s accomplished away from the game, how much do the on-the-field accomplishments matter?
Quite a lot, naturally. But there’s more.
“On the field is going to take care of itself,” Fletcher said. “That’s the gift, that’s the platform God has given us. But being able to do something else, where those guys can go reach back, and go grab another 100, 200 people and mentor and do those things with them, that’s what it’s about, man.”
Back from his trip to visit Missouri commit Scott in Houston, Fletcher returned to the sideline Saturday to coach Missouri, another role in the long line of what makes him who he is.
Fletcher was seldom absent from the in-game celebrations on the sideline against CMU. High fives and fist bumps were handed out in droves.
Evans strutted over to the sideline after picking up a pass break up, combining with Green in the possession to bring CMU’s punt team out. It came one Central Michigan possession after Evans picked off Jacob Sirmon; his first in black and gold, and the first interception for a Missouri defense newly fixated on racking them up. It wasn’t yet time for ebullient celebration — the game was still tied at 7 — but it was a period in the game that marked a clear momentum shift after a rocky beginning.
He was there, just the way he wants it, when his players had reason to be proud.
The coach was surely delighted, but it was the father figure in Fletcher who recognized the opportunity to celebrate a triumph of education and of hard work and dedication.
Fletcher walked onto the field, only inches over the boundary, as Evans approached from the opposite direction. He put his left arm over the corner’s shoulder. It was brief; over by the time the pair crossed the field’s boundary and onto the sideline in unison.
As kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 53-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half to give Missouri the lead in its season opener, there was rightfully relief and jubilant celebration on the Tigers sideline. It followed a nearly 30-minute period where Missouri jaws seldom unclenched.
Mevis hopped, skipped and chest-bumped his way off the field, but once he reached the sideline, he was first greeted by two people: Fletcher and Evans standing side-by-side, ready to embrace when he raced straight over.
The pair of players had executed their roles.
Fletcher was there to help them enjoy the moment ... but also make sure they knew their work was far from done.
Their work is never done.
Fletcher’s never seems to be.