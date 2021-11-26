Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he won’t think about the importance of a seventh win — the mark required to best a .500 season — until after the Tigers have played Arkansas.
Four weeks ago, as MU was barreling toward the bottom of the SEC East, suggesting such a scenario was one step removed from delusion.
The Tigers’ good moments were few and far between until the first kick against South Carolina — then it flipped. They summoned something against the Gamecocks and Florida, playing eight quarters and one period of overtime of game-winning, bowl-game-securing football.
Arkansas, meanwhile, has at times been the darling of college football this season, knocking off ranked Texas and Texas A&M teams in the opening four weeks of the season and swashbuckling its way into the AP and College Football Playoff Top 25 after not recording a winning year since 2016. Its 42-35 loss to Alabama last Saturday was controversial and hard-fought, to put it mildly.
But somehow, with seemingly no reasonable explanation, the two teams could end the regular season with the same record. A Missouri win would put the Tigers at 7-5. Arkansas would fall to the same record with a loss.
Before those records are good and squared, there’s a game to play.
And if you ask the MU coaches and players, this one means a little bit more.
Offensive lineman Javon Foster is looking forward to playing against his old Missouri teammates Tre Williams and Markell Utsey, but said they won’t be friends once they’re on the field. Defensive lineman Hyrin White and wide receiver Barrett Banister are returning to their hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas, as their college careers draw to a close. Drinkwitz said he was sure it would be surreal looking up at where he would sit when he attended games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as a kid.
Oh, and former Missouri coach Barry Odom is the Hogs’ defensive coordinator.
For perhaps the first time since the Battle Line game was elevated to SEC-rivalry status, it doesn’t feel forced. Drinkwitz called it “a good old-fashioned rivalry” — and Missouri has been keen to play it up.
MU has a ticker on a giant screen in the South End Zone Facility counting the number of days that have passed since the last time the Battle Line trophy resided in Arkansas.
The Tigers have reason to gloat, having won five in a row against the Razorbacks. The number on the screen will be 1,826 when game day comes.
Despite that, in October, this matchup looked like a stick-on Hogs win.
Now, who among us would confidently wager their savings against Missouri?
Just about everything seems to be connecting for MU at the moment. The defense, as if by dark magic, has become a force for good rather than evil.
Even defensive back and team captain Martez Manuel said he didn’t know what has happened to the unit.
“Coach (Steve) Wilks has done such a great job,” he said. “I really commend him, because he’s got the worst (criticism) of any of us this season, and just to be able to see how he handles stuff like that and to continue to be a leader is just truly inspiring.”
Missouri’s temporarily sticky quarterback situation also is now resolved.
Connor Bazelak heard the boos during the Florida matchup.
He heard the cheers at the end when Daniel Parker Jr. came down with his 2-point pass, too.
“I think I kind of just forget about it,” Bazelak said. ... “Everyone’s got their own opinions, and they can have those, but I’m not too worried about it.”
His performance against the Gators wasn’t a memorable one until the walk-off win, but there’s no doubt anymore — Bazelak is the Tigers’ undisputed starter.
On the other side of the ball, Missouri will have to deal with two of the most dynamic players in college football: KJ Jefferson and Treylon Burks.
Wilks compared Jefferson to Cam Newton, whom he worked with during his time at the Carolina Panthers. That’s because of Jefferson’s size — 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds — and how hard it is to take him down.
“He’s very strong. If you sit here and try to tackle him high, he’s going to sit here and break that tackle and really extend the play,” Wilks said. “He does a great job of keeping his eyes down the field and finding the open receiver. So we’ve gotta do a great job of containing him and, most importantly, rallying the troops and trying to get there.”
Drinkwitz thinks Burks is one of the top two receivers in the league.
That’s not surprising — Burks has averaged 88.6 receiving yards per game this season, which is 24th in the country. He’s had 10 receiving touchdowns, which is tied for eighth in the country. He burned Alabama on Saturday for 179 yards through the air and two scores.
“He’s just a jack-of-all-trades,” Manuel said. “Big dude, can run around fast, strong dude, you know? I look forward to the process of just competing against him.”
It all sets up a rather intriguing affair. There is little on the spectrum of possibility that would genuinely stir surprise.
Last season’s game ended with Harrison Mevis drilling a 32-yard field goal as time expired for a win. The two games prior to that ended in 10- and 38-point wins for the Tigers. Arkansas’ only win in the Battle Line era (2014-present) was a 28-3 stroll in 2015.
However it pans out — even if the rivalry does seem a touch fabricated — should be entertaining.
There’s a giant trophy on the line, after all.