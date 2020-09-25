When Eliah Drinkwitz took the head coaching job at Missouri in January, he had no idea that a pandemic would shut down Missouri’s spring practice and cause dramatic changes to his first season in charge.
“If we play a conference-only schedule, would Lou Saban or Nick Saban be the head coach at Alabama?” Drinkwitz said in July when asked about playing a conference-only schedule.
Then, Drinkwitz planned to play Central Arkansas on Sept. 5. But after the pandemic shortened his team’s offseason and wiped out its nonconference slate, that conference-only schedule became a reality July 30.
Missouri’s new head football coach now faces Nick Saban, who starts his 19th season as a Southeastern Conference head coach, when Missouri hosts No. 2 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will be on ESPN.
Facing one of the top programs in the country will be a tall task for Drinkwitz, especially since he’ll be down at least 12 players: seven in quarantine from COVID-19 testing and five opting out of the 2020 season.
If Drinkwitz and Missouri are swept away by the heavily favored Crimson Tide on Saturday, Missouri fans shouldn’t panic. It wouldn’t be the first time a new Missouri coach started their tenure on the wrong foot.
Since Don Faurot took over the program in 1935, only three of the last 11 Missouri coaches have won their first game. Those coaches are a combined 3-8-1 with no coach prevailing in his season opener since Bob Stull’s 1989 team beat TCU 14-10. That team only had one other win and finished 2-9.
Missouri’s last coach, Barry Odom, started his tenure with a 26-11 loss to then-No. 18 West Virginia and went 4-8 in his first season.
Gary Pinkel’s rough start is an example that gives fans a reason to cut a new coach some slack in their first couple of seasons.
Pinkel started his MU career with a 20-13 loss to Bowling Green at Memorial Stadium in 2001 after his Toledo team beat the Falcons 51-17 a year earlier. That Missouri team went 4-7, but Pinkel went on to lead the program to four division titles and finished his time in Columbia as the program’s all-time wins leader.
Only one other coach has had a first task as tall as the one Drinkwitz faces when Saban and Alabama arrive in Columbia, but the performance of a Warren Powers-led 1978 team could give Tiger fans hope this weekend.
Powers faced off against Joe Montana and the defending national champion, Notre Dame, a preseason top-five team led by former Missouri coach Dan Devine. After forcing three first-half turnovers and getting three fourth-down stops, Powers and Missouri came away with a 3-0 upset in South Bend in the final year of an era in which The Associated Press dubbed the Tigers the “upset kings of college football” after beating 10 top-10 teams in seven seasons. One of those wins was a 20-7 season-opening victory over No. 2 Alabama in 1975.
Drinkwitz won’t have a full roster to open the season, and Missouri could have more players sidelined after the team goes through its SEC mandated testing on Friday. If Missouri players test positive during the week before the game or are contact-traced to a positive test, then they’ll be out Saturday Missouri will take that shortened roster up against an Alabama team that returns most of its talent from a “down” 2019 season in which it went 11-2 and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the format’s history.
The Tide lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but are replacing him with redshirt junior Mac Jones, who threw 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in four starts last season. Jones was named the starter Monday after a battle with five-star freshman Bryce Young.
Alabama returns four of its five starting offensive linemen and two of its top four receivers, and there are 11 Crimson Tide players on preseason All-SEC teams. Missouri had four.
That high-powered offense will run into a Missouri defense that returns eight starters from a unit that was 16th in points allowed per game last season and is led by preseason second-team All-American linebacker Nick Bolton.
Missouri’s quarterback battle between redshirt junior transfer Shawn Robinson and redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak is still ongoing. Robinson was a starter for half a season at TCU before a shoulder injury knocked him out of his sophomore season. Bazelak started Missouri’s final game against Arkansas last season and was 7-for-9 in passing with 80 yards before tearing his ACL in the first half.
Whoever wins Missouri’s starting quarterback job will have a couple of skilled players on offense in receiver Jalen Knox and preseason third-team All-SEC running back Larry Rountree III. The offense will also add a talented pass-catching duo in graduate transfers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton. Hazelton was a second-team All-ACC selection at Virginia Tech and Chism was a standout at Division II Angelo State.
To pull off the upset, Missouri will need to harness the powers of the 1978 team and force some turnovers while hoping for some fortunate bounces. Those mistakes will be unlikely, and Missouri fans shouldn’t hold their breath against a team that’s a 27-point favorite as of Wednesday.