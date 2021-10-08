Back in 2019, before Blaze Alldredge’s last season of football at Rice, his best friend, Jenbenton Jean-Baptiste, visited him in Houston. The pair worked out together, played video games and watched anime, one of their favorite shared hobbies.
They’re particularly drawn to watching and discussing “Hunter x Hunter,” an anime series based on a serial Japanese manga. Alldredge and Jean-Baptiste so deeply identify with the protagonists — two male best friends — that they wanted tattoos inspired by it.
When they settled on a parlor to get the art done, Jean-Baptiste went first.
When it was his turn, Alldredge made a pitch to the tattoo artist.
“Look,” Jean-Baptiste recalled his friend saying, “I’ve got a bigger chest than this guy. Mine’s got to be a little bit bigger.”
It ended up being almost twice the size, so Jean-Baptiste received an addition to his. The pair, who have been friends since middle school, still joke about continuing to make the tattoos larger to one-up each other.
“It’s hard to describe him without describing myself, if I’m being honest,” Jean-Baptiste said. “All of our interests and hobbies are essentially the same, and the way we think about everything, from our opinions on shows, music, everything’s just so similar.”
Alldredge, a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in “positive coaching,” entered the transfer portal Jan. 16 after playing three seasons at Rice, from 2018-20. Within three days, he committed to come play under coach Eliah Drinkwitz at Missouri.
During fall camp, Alldredge was approached by Atiyyah Ellison, Missouri’s director of player development, about the number he should wear for the upcoming season. Ellison, who played defensive end at MU from 2002-04, told Blaze he should wear No. 25, immortalized by his former teammate, linebacker Aaron O’Neal.
O’Neal passed away in 2005 after collapsing on the field during a preseason workout. He was 19 years old. A wrongful-death lawsuit filed by O’Neal’s parents and settled in 2009 ruled the “vascular crisis” that caused his death was caused by the sickle cell trait he carried.
“Attiyah came to me. He was on the team, and he talked to me about it, and he said that he thought I’d be a great candidate after talking to me a little bit,” Alldredge said Aug. 24. “And at first, I wasn’t sure, ’cause it is a lot of pressure, but talking with the coaches about how I just really want to embrace the tradition and see how everybody else has really embraced me, I’m just gonna accept the honor and do my best to be worthy of it on the field and in the community.”
A product of St. Louis, O’Neal left a legacy within the MU football program that has lived on in large part through the use of that number, 25. It started in 2008, when his classmates took turns wearing the No. 25 jersey during what would have been O’Neal’s senior season.
The tradition then became that a linebacker would be chosen to wear O’Neal’s number for the entirety of his Missouri career. It started with Zaviar Gooden then was carred on with Donavin Newsom and Jamal Brooks.
Now, Alldredge wears the No. 25 on Saturdays.
The lineage of players to wear the number and his teammates who support him are a brotherhood similar to that depicted in the shonen anime to which Alldredge and Jean-Baptiste are drawn. The genre often emphasizes camaraderie among boys and men on sports teams or fighting squads, according to its Wikipedia entry.
“It means everything to me,” he said. “As a grad transfer, I recognize that my time here is pretty limited, but I definitely didn’t want to be just an in-and-out guy. I wanted to come in and really embrace Mizzou as a family and hopefully have a chance to leave a little bit of an impact.”
The decision to accept the offer to wear O’Neal’s number was one he talked over with his family and Jean-Baptiste. They all offered words of encouragement, assuring him that he was being chosen for a reason.
Scott Vestal, Alldredge’s linebackers coach at Rice, remembers O’Neal’s passing. He was a graduate assistant at Southern Methodist at the time. When Alldredge made the decision to transfer to Missouri, Vestal said he knew Alldredge would be the next player to carry on O’Neal’s legacy.
“I didn’t think it, I didn’t hope it, I didn’t believe it. I knew he’d get the No. 25,” Vestal said. “As far as his overall impact in the program, you know you’re in the presence of, what I say, a dude, a bro, a guy that gets it, a guy that’s gonna operate in the locker room the right way, who’s gonna win over the trust of his peers immediately.”
Alldredge is familiar with loss. He lost his oldest brother, Zen Jr., in March 2015 after a lifelong battle with Coffin-Lowry syndrome. Even though Jean-Baptiste was living with the family at the time, he said he can only imagine how Alldredge has dealt with that trauma.
And while Diana Alldredge, Blaze’s mother, said no one on the football field would believe her, she described her son as a teddy bear with the ability to flip a switch between his football demeanor and the one he shows around his family.
“When we lost our oldest son, his oldest brother, that was so hard on the family, and Blaze was such a pillar of strength on the outside, but I know on the inside he was mashed potatoes. He has such a big heart. He’s very, very compassionate.”
The middle of five boys and son of a football coach, Blaze’s sights have been set on the NFL since before he could even play Pop Warner. Kanin Alldredge, nine years Blaze’s senior, remembers his younger brother tagging along to his football practices wearing his plastic helmet and trying to sneak into drills.
Both Diana and Zen Alldredge, Blaze’s father, recalled a game from Blaze’s own Pop Warner days when he played both sides of the ball. The team, coached by Zen, had run a dive play up the left side successfully with Blaze in the backfield. When they ran the play the third time, the seas parted — Blaze ran 70 or 80 yards untouched up the field for a touchdown because no one could or would tackle him.
Blaze came out of the womb large. Diana, who owned a dance studio and danced everything from ballet to crunk when pregnant with her third son, was induced three weeks early because of Blaze’s size. He weighed more than 9 pounds when he was born.
“I don’t know, he got some kind of natural steroid or something happened, because he was always strong, always huge,” Diana said.
As he’s grown older, though, Blaze’s football IQ and work ethic have set him apart more than anything else.
Kanin remembers his younger brother reading Gary Mack’s “Mind Gym: An Athlete’s Guide to Inner Excellence” in middle school. It was in that age range that Blaze began really committing to the outside work needed to make his dream of playing in the NFL someday a reality. Blaze and Jean-Baptiste would do yoga in the Alldredges’ living room.
Just like their favorite anime characters, they learned early in life to practice self-discipline.
That was just the beginning of the lengths the pair of friends would go in the following years before heading to college to expand their chances at a Division I football scholarship.
Jean-Baptiste lived with the Alldredges for the majority of his high school years, even moving with the family from Florida to California for a year. He and Alldredge trained alongside each other constantly, with the help of the rest of the Alldredge family.
“I think the biggest thing it gave me was that it gave me a good foundation and structure, because I’ve always been able to work hard,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I’ve always had, like, a really, really good work ethic, but the thing is, the thing that living with them brought me was consistency and structure. Just making everything, every movement purposeful down to your diet, to the way you work out, how you recover, everything was just really focused.”
Though Alldredge didn’t immediately go to Rice after his graduation from Celebration High School in Florida — he played one season at Los Angeles Pierce College — the structure and support in the Alldredge household was clear when he met Vestal on his recruiting visit.
Vestal, now at Western Kentucky, remembers that meeting well. He showed Alldredge film from the team’s spring game and explained that he wanted the team to “arrive violently at linebacker.”
He asked Alldredge a simple question: “How many linebackers arrived violently?”
“No one did,” Alldredge replied.
Alldredge’s approach — his “Jedi mindset,” Vestal calls it — only became more evident once he joined the team and Vestal spent more time with him. Alldredge regularly spent his free time in the film or weight room. He would meet with coaches outside practice time, particularly Vestal. He was never satisfied.
At Rice, Alldredge was a two-time George Martin Award winner (team MVP) and 2020 team captain. His impact on his teammates came not through words, Vestal said, but through his actions. Diana, Zen and Kanin all agreed — Blaze has never been the loud guy on the team, opting instead to lead by example.
On the field, he continued to make technical improvements as well.
“From the physical standpoint, his footwork got so much better that it allows him to play fast, but he sees the game so well,” Vestal said. “He sees it through a coach’s eyes. I would always tell the linebackers that the more you can see the game through my eyes, the better off you’re going to be.”
That ability ties back to Alldredge’s high football IQ, a product of spending so much time with his dad. Zen described a photo in which his son, then just a toddler, was sticking his head into a huddle at a football camp Zen was helping coach.
Alldredge has played a range of positions, meaning he has an increased understanding of every aspect of the game. One of the Alldredge family philosophies is that their sons always start out on either the offensive or defensive line. It helps build a respect for “the men in the trenches,” Diana said.
Alldredge also helped coach his younger brother Jett with Zen and Jean-Baptiste while in high school to earn service hours. The idea of him coaching in the future is more of a certainty than a possibility to his parents.
Service to society, community, family and friends are also pillars of the shonen genre.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Blaze will coach at least at the collegiate level and possibly in the NFL after his playing career is over,” Zen said. “I’ve been trying to get him for years to come to work for me in finance, but he’s just like, ‘Nah, dad, I’m not doing it.’”
The Alldredge family breeds competition, operating under the motto, “It’s not over ’til I win.” It’s also helped Diana and Zen be hands-on in their sons’ learning and development as players.
Both Blaze and Kanin needed to work on their speed when they were younger, so Diana would race them in the yard. When they started running faster than her, she would give herself advantages. Eventually, the boys were racing against the family’s four-wheeler.
The family competes in literally everything, including financial investments. It’s bred a winning mindset not just on the football field for Alldredge but on the basketball court, too.
“I mean, this guy feels like if he played LeBron James in one-on-one basketball, he would win,” Vestal said. “I mean, he really believes that.”
A Kobe Bryant fan himself, Kanin laughed at the thought of his brother playing against one of the NBA’s greatest players. While he said that Blaze would never admit it, Kanin believes his brother has the same Mamba mentality as his favorite player.
“He’s gonna play you one-on-one until he wins, and he is an exceptional basketball player, if anybody’s curious about that,” Kanin said. “His jump shot is wet. He can hit it from anywhere on the floor, he can dunk, he can play post. He’s an amazing basketball player, but LeBron’s one of the greatest to ever do it, so I’m not gonna say a college football player — I’ll put my money on Blaze. I’ll bet on him. I’d probably lose that bet, but it’s one that I would gladly lose.”
Blaze’s athletic abilities were evident in his debut at Missouri. He had eight solo tackles, 3½ sacks and a QB hurry in MU’s win over Central Michigan. Across the team’s first five games, he’s recorded a total of 44 tackles, eight for loss.
But his character shone through when he spoke with media following the Week 1 game. Despite his impressive stats, he was adamant he could do better and that his success was due in large part to his teammates.
“One of the things that I admire about Blaze is how much he’s always building up other people, and that’s another thing I’ve noticed in his interviews, is how much credit, and deservedly so, he gives to his teammates,” Diana said.
Though Alldredge and Jean-Baptiste’s college careers have taken them in different directions — the latter is currently enrolled in law school after earning a master’s degree — Jean-Baptiste has continued to be motivated by his friend.
“I just felt like I poured so much time and effort into the sport, and the only thing I really got was a really strong character and work ethic, which is invaluable, I should say, but I left it there, and Blaze really just took it,” he said.
Watching their favorite anime characters fight through hardships and setbacks is what drew Alldredge and Jean-Baptiste to the anime genre all those years ago. Since then, their own journeys have fallen in place with the genre that shaped them early on.
“Even from his time at Rice, fighting and trying to get that starting position, and he finally got that after he proved himself there and was able to get that opportunity at Mizzou,” Jean-Baptiste said, “it just really shows the work ethic is finally paying off slowly but surely.”