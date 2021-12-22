Brady Cook bleeds Missouri football.
His quarterback coach in high school at Chaminade, Christian Suntrup, noticed it the moment he arrived at practice as a freshman. Cook wore the black-and-gold gear to some team practices. His top choice for college was not a secret. The standout quarterback immediately let his coaches know: He wanted to be a Tiger.
So when the offer came, he didn’t waste anybody’s time.
“I think he committed on the spot,” Suntrup said. “He was just so pumped to go.”
Cook’s second season at Missouri is about to come to a close. While starting opportunities have been few and far between, the redshirt freshman has remained patient, ready.
During spring camp, when the starting quarterback role was undisputedly Connor Bazelak’s, Cook said he was enjoying the competition and the atmosphere among the QBs. But calling it a competition seemed like a stretch. Few people could have envisioned a future when the role would actually become competitive again.
Then, suddenly, the barrier to the big stage began to crumble. Bazelak went down injured in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt. Freshman Tyler Macon took the field to secure the win. When Bazelak returned, something was different. The caliber of play wasn’t the same. The starting role became open for the quarterback that earned it week to week, coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
“I came to Mizzou to play football, obviously,” Cook said Nov. 10, in the lead-up to the South Carolina game after taking snaps against then-No. 1 Georgia. … “So I’m just trying to control what I can control. ‘Next man’ mentality. There’s opportunities to be had.”
He was right — there are.
Cook will start against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, Drinkwitz announced Tuesday.
The key for Cook has been staying ready. That’s never been a problem before.
His high school head coach, Antoine Torrey, said he stood out on the field and in the classroom. He called his work ethic “second to none” and said he’s always been incredibly mature and that he was the most likable person on the team.
In the face of adversity, Torrey can see his former player leaning on two of Chaminade’s team mottos: details over distractions and focusing on the process.
Cook earned the starting role at Chaminade as a sophomore over a couple of his classmates. Up against a De Smet team in his senior season that Torrey described as “simply loaded,” he said the quarterback shined in a narrow loss.
“He was just outstanding,” Torrey said. “He was really special.”
But it’s the little things his coaches like the most. He keeps in constant contact with them, maintaining the relationship they built over four years in high school. When he’s had the time, he’s gone to visit the current Chaminade football team, Suntrup said.
All of it has translated to college ball — the attitude, the talent, the maturity.
“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Suntrup said. … “I think he’s just really developed as he’s gotten older into a great, great quarterback. He understands the game, he’s got a deep, deep passion for the game, really loves the University of Missouri and everything that it stands for. I think he’s a great fit at the quarterback position.”
Despite that, it hasn’t translated to a notable increase in playing time — until now.
Torrey said that from his conversations with Cook and the Missouri coaches, the quarterback has mastered Missouri’s playbook. Getting game ready — always being prepared — hasn’t been a problem for Cook.
Reaping the rewards has.
In high school, his hard work was repaid with playing time. His efforts have never been this difficult or had this little payoff.
“Brady had success. This kid won back-to-back district championships for us at Chaminade and really put up the numbers statistically against some of the best teams in the area,” Torrey said. … “And then how he performs and competes to earn an opportunity to even get on the field. That’s a very talented group of quarterbacks that he had to compete with throughout the summers over the last couple of years. There has to be some sense of frustration not getting able to get an earlier opportunity, but I think he understands.”
Cook shared snaps with Macon against Georgia and then emerged as Missouri’s No. 2 in the final minutes of the matchups against South Carolina and Arkansas. Against those two teams, he led MU down the field for touchdowns on his only sights of green grass each game.
The TD against the Gamecocks iced the game — a vital moment in Missouri’s season. Before being replaced on the field by Cook against the Razorbacks, Bazelak had completed 10 of his 26 pass attempts for 65 yards. Cook, with the help of Tyler Badie, then led the Tigers to the end zone for the first — and only — time that day.
“He knows he (has) to compete,” Torrey said. “He went to the SEC. It doesn’t get much tougher than that. … He’s very confident, and he knows that when his opportunity arises that he’ll be prepared mentally and physically to give it his best.”
There’s one last chance to compete for the spot this season.
The Tigers will take on Army on Wednesday in their first postseason game since 2018. Leading up to the game, Drinkwitz said, as was the case most weeks in the second half of the season, that the quarterback competition was open.
Torrey thinks a snub for the starting role in Fort Worth, Texas, would have been a bit more frustrating for Cook. Former Chaminade teammate Jakobi Buchanan will be on the opposite sideline. Missouri may be looking for a change, as four-star prospect Sam Horn signed on early national signing day.
But most important, it’s the season finale, and Cook is part of the team he dreamed of playing for as a freshman in high school.
The choice came down to three viable options: Bazelak, Cook or Macon?
Drinkwitz chose Cook.
Torrey agrees.
“I think (Cook) hasn’t been given the true opportunity to take the role. I’m sure that’s what most people in the area there would say,” he said. “You don’t take (the role) on social media or in the meeting room. … You earn it out on the field.
“I think on the field physically, he’s the best quarterback in that program. And I think mentally and schematically, he checks all the boxes as the smartest quarterback.”