A sea of humanity came crashing through the north end zone on Faurot Field. Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. had just caught a walk-off 2-point conversion to beat Florida and send the Tigers to a bowl game.
Parker was mobbed for a few moments by his teammates before the rush subsided into quiet tradition. Those who had been honored for senior day filed onto the hill behind the end zone to take a stone out of the Rock M. Running back Tyler Badie took a small rock, only slightly bigger than his hand. His arms were too tired and sore for anything bigger
Then the seniors were carried off by their teammates. Held up by fellow running backs Elijah Young, BJ Harris and Michael Cox, Badie floated off his home field of the past four years for likely the last time. A storybook ending to a remarkable breakout season.
But the romanticism of the moment was lost on Badie.
“After being here for four years, I’ve definitely seen a lot of people get carried off, but I didn’t know how bad it hurt,” he said. “My legs, my booty was hurting. Elijah and BJ weren’t doing a real good job of keeping it together, so I was like, spread out. It wasn’t the best feeling. I looked good on my face, but I felt like my quads was doing more of the work than what they were doing.”
Unceremonious exit aside, it’s hard to imagine a better season for Badie, who spent three years as a backup before stepping into the starting role this year. While so much has changed on the field — his job, others’ expectations of him — the differences aren’t as stark to those who know him best.
It’s easy to take what Badie does every Saturday for granted when it’s become such a big part of Missouri’s offense. He’s fourth in the country with 1,385 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 per carry. He has 227 attempts on the ground, which leads the Tigers. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is No. 2 on the team with 30. The plan at the beginning of the season was for Young to be the change-of-pace option in the backfield. Young lost his job after three ineffective games and has five carries since the end of September. Cox and Harris have seen sporadic action, but Badie is on the field for almost every snap.
He also has the most receptions on the team with 53. Tauskie Dove is second with 34.
Hours earlier, Shaun Badie and Tanjala Gipson stand outside the southeast edge of Faurot Field, having seen their son check off another — likely last — in his college football career. Tyler Badie had trekked from the team bus near Mizzou Arena down into the south end zone for his final Tiger Walk.
A lot of the past three years blend together for the two of them. With the exception of the pandemic-affected 2020 season, nothing feels different between the last time and any of the earlier instances. The two bounce memories off one another while trying to recount the whirlwind of almost four college football seasons.
“It was with Drew Lock.”
“Was that in Tennessee?”
“I believe so, yes.”
In a little under 150 minutes, both will be on the field for pregame senior day activities.
“I think it’s one of those situations where you won’t start having emotions until it actually takes place, and then you kind of, like, reflect back on it, and you’re like ‘Wow, it’s really here now,’” Shaun says.
Neither are surprised by their son’s breakout season. They expected it. Badie was under-recruited out of high school in the Memphis area, a two-star prospect who failed to attract the attention of most Power Five programs. It was a frustrating time, but Badie’s — and Shaun’s — belief that he was one of the top backs in the country never wavered.
It’s why Shaun wasn’t surprised when Badie made a statement in his first game as Missouri’s starting tailback, setting a career high in rushing yards — which he has since broken three times — with 203 against Central Michigan. It’s why Badie confidently declared he had been “waiting around three years for this.”
And if you look closely enough, the seeds for Badie’s stardom were sown long before this September.
On Sept. 15, 2018, Missouri was in West Lafayette, Indiana, tied with Purdue at 37 with 3:28 left in the game. For the final drive, running backs coach Cornell Ford turned not to then-junior Damarea Crockett or sophomore Larry Rountree III, but Badie, playing in his third collegiate game.
On the second play of the drive, Badie chipped a pass-rusher, turned and caught a screen pass that went for 20 yards. He finished with 46 total yards on the possession as the Tigers got in range for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
“I had a lot of questions about ‘I can’t believe you’re playing a freshman at that time, in a critical game like that, on the road in the Big Ten,’” Ford told the Missourian before the season. “I said, ‘You know, he earned that opportunity.’ He did.”
Three years later, on Nov. 13, as Missouri tried to hang onto a lead against South Carolina, Badie was again trusted to win the game. With 4:30 remaining, he got six carries and ran 62 yards to help Missouri bleed out the clock.
As kickoff against Florida drew nearer, Badie stood in the south end zone. He was the last senior to be announced. Shaun and Gipson stood on the 50-yard line. Most players honored before Badie took their time walking through the path formed by the rest of the team out to their families. Badie ran. Not a full, game-speed sprint, but a brisk jog. He stopped to hug coach Eliah Drinkwitz and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois before making it out to his parents.
“I was just happy to see my parents smile,” he said. “It was just a good feeling going out there to see them. I (want) to make them proud. That just makes me proud. If I can put a smile on my parents’ face, that’s all that matters.”
“For me, it just makes me realize how far he’s come,” Gipson said. “He really had to wait his turn, and people are getting to see now what he’s capable of, but he waited his turn with grace and patience, and now he’s showing folks what he can do, and it’s just awesome. It made it all worth it.”