At first glance, there isn’t much that jumps out when watching Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister line up before a snap. At an even 6 feet and 195 pounds, nothing screams 100-reception receiver; it’s easier instead to focus on the big-name vertical receiving threats alongside him.

Then the ball is snapped, and if you’re not paying attention you’ll miss watching him go to work creating his own separation before inevitably popping up for a defense-breaking reception in a crucial moment.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

