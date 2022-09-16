At first glance, there isn’t much that jumps out when watching Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister line up before a snap. At an even 6 feet and 195 pounds, nothing screams 100-reception receiver; it’s easier instead to focus on the big-name vertical receiving threats alongside him.
Then the ball is snapped, and if you’re not paying attention you’ll miss watching him go to work creating his own separation before inevitably popping up for a defense-breaking reception in a crucial moment.
“He was just a little undersized, not elite fast, and so he never passed the eye test,” Spencer Hill, Banister’s high school wide receivers coach, said. “I think that’s why he wasn’t given a lot of big-time opportunities and scholarships out of the gate.”
Banister is accustomed to the lack of attention and uses it to his advantage. He trusts his talent and preparation will put him in position to see the field for several important snaps each weekend, a gamble that has paid off for him throughout his six-year collegiate career at Missouri.
A preferred walk-on in 2017 yet not given a full scholarship until ahead of the 2019 season, Banister now sits a single reception away from etching his name in the program’s history books. He can become the 25th Tiger to hit 100 career receptions as soon as this weekend against Abilene Christian.
How has Banister gone from walk-on to the model of consistency in Missouri’s offense? On the precipice of such a notable milestone, former teammates and coaches did their best to answer that question themselves.
A career-defining switch
Banister’s transition to wide receiver began with an intense quarterback battle in eighth grade.
Usually under center growing up in Arkansas, the arrival of childhood best friend — and another talented local quarterback — Taylor Powell threatened his role as a play-caller. After leading their respective teams against one another between second and seventh grade, the two played together for the first time ahead of high school.
Powell — later recruited to Missouri and now the starting quarterback at Eastern Michigan — won the battle, sparking Banister’s near-seamless transition to wide receiver. Soon, hanging out together consisted of going through the route tree in their free time. In the offseason, rarely a day went by in which Powell and Banister weren’t at Fayetteville High School working out together. Powell often pushed Banister until his friend’s hamstrings stung, and then they did it all again the next day.
“It got to a point where our timing and the routes, I could throw to him blindfolded,” Powell said. “I can still throw them right now. I know where he’s going to be; his steps match up with my drops. We had really good timing and knew how to beat both zone and man.”
In high school, Banister shone in a wide receiver room filled with several other future college pass-catchers. Although not the most physically gifted of his peers on offense, Banister separated himself by finding space and gaps in opposing defenses that teammates couldn’t. He knew how to exploit mismatches, although not in flashy ways such as blazing past a cornerback for a deep touchdown.
“He couldn’t just run a fade route and get open, but if you gave him the creativity to be able to double-move somebody, he was going to put them in the spin cycle,” Hill said.
Banister knew both the offensive and defensive playbooks inside and out, allowing him to know not only where he wanted to go but also where his defenders did, too.
“You would cover (Banister) well, and it would be a tough ball, contested, and he would be able to make the catch,” Fayetteville High School teammate Nick Scalise said. “That was the most annoying thing about him — he would always catch the ball no matter how good of coverage you had.”
And then, when Banister inevitably made the reception, he gave the ball to the official and headed right back to the line of scrimmage. Well, at least for the most part. There was that one high school state championship game in which he caught a touchdown and pointed at the opposing sideline. Then he dropped the ball and proceeded to apologize soon after.
“He doesn’t talk trash or anything,” Powell said, laughing. “He did it one time, and he apologized.”
The little subtleties
Hill will never forget the first time he saw Banister play.
It came during a 7-on-7 football tournament in Kansas, and Banister scored the game-winning touchdown on a throw to the sideline. It didn’t matter that his defender knocked off the receiver’s helmet with such a hard hit despite the game being two-hand touch, Banister delivered the winning play when it mattered, as a high school junior.
Those hard-nosed, gritty receptions have come to define Banister throughout his football-playing career. He may never be the tallest or flashiest player, but he knew how to deliver game-winning, or at least game-changing, plays.
Powell calls Banister an expert at the “game within the game.” Improvisation is the receiver’s calling card, as he will run the schemed route before reading his defender and branching out in unpredictable fashion, only known to the QB with a mostly undetectable movement.
“It would be subtle,” Powell said. “I could just look at him, tilt my head one way and know what he wants to do at the top of a route, like run a branch.”
When watching film, Banister takes into account the small details his quarterback suggests but will also let him know when and where he wants to break away from a certain play based on a defender’s positioning.
“He is probably the best player I’ve ever coached in terms of understanding leverage, understanding what point a defender was at and where the open space was going to be,” Hill said. “He has a great understanding of his next move and next step, knowing what defenders are giving him.”
Banister’s meticulous preparation and attention to detail have allowed him to quickly develop trust with whomever throws him the ball, a beneficial skill considering he has caught passes from Drew Lock and Kelly Bryant to Connor Bazelak and now Brady Cook during his time at Missouri. No matter the quarterback, they have all come to view Banister as their safety blanket.
“You can trust him, knowing that he is going to make whatever decision you make right,” Powell said. “He may not be the fastest or strongest guy, but he can play football better than a lot of people.”
Surpassing the century mark
Chase Coffman knows what it takes to be a reliable threat as a college pass-catcher. Today, he’s a financial adviser based in Kansas City, but between 2005 and 2008 Coffman made a living catching anything and everything thrown his way as a tight end for the Missouri Tigers.
Coffman’s 247 career receptions stand alone as a program record, and his 2,659 total receiving yards place him above even the likes of Jeremy Maclin. To reach even 100 receptions, Coffman says, it takes a mix of individual talent and built-up trust, all things he sees from Banister when he tunes into Missouri games.
“(Banister’s) talented and athletic enough to get on the field and be at the point where we’re talking about him breaking 100 receptions,” Coffman said. “It’s fun to see him not necessarily doing anything flashy but playing his role, doing it well and making a large impact.”
Coffman later returns to the importance of consistency: consistently being in the right place, understanding what the team needs in any given game and being willing to do the work with little recognition, all to help a team win — which Banister does in spades
“Banister has been consistent, doing all the right things, not giving anybody the chance to pull him,” Coffman said. “He is slowly and quietly making a great name for himself, which is awesome to see.”
The sixth-year receiver can officially join the triple-digit reception club as soon as Saturday. When that moment comes, don’t expect it to be anything flashy; if history is any indication, it’s more likely to be a third-down catch at the chains good for 2 yards rather than 20.
After all, that’s the Banister way.