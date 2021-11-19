Missouri and Florida could be used as case studies in how quickly things can change in college football.
Two weeks ago, Missouri was facing the reality that Year 2 of the Eliah Drinkwitz era would be underwhelming at best. The Tigers were coming off of a 43-6 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Georgia. Through nine weeks, the defense hadn’t shown an ability to consistently stop the run. Connor Bazelak — if healthy — was entrenched as the starting quarterback of a team that beat lowly Vanderbilt for its only Power Five win.
Two months ago, Florida came within two points of knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama. Four losses, two assistant coach firings and a defensive atrocity against FCS Samford later, the Gators come to Columbia with their season on the ropes.
Meanwhile, Missouri got its second SEC win last week by beating South Carolina. The run defense was as competent as it’s been all season, allowing 57 yards on the ground. Suddenly, a bowl game isn’t out of the question. The Tigers need to win one of their final two games to guarantee an appearance.
And if they do it, it might be with a different quarterback. Bazelak was pulled before Missouri’s final drive last week. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz cited health reasons and the mobility of backup Brady Cook but also declined to commit to a starter against Florida, saying it was an open competition in practice.
It all adds up to two seasons on wildly different trajectories intersecting with implications that extend far beyond Saturday.
Even with last week’s improved performance, the run defense will still be a point of emphasis for Missouri, and not just against Florida’s running backs. Quarterback Emory Jones has rushed for 628 yards this season. The Tigers have been burned by mobile quarterbacks before, most notably at Vanderbilt, when Mike Wright had runs of 69 and 70 yards.
“I think you always go back, because everything that we do is a copycat league,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “The first thing I did is went back, Texas A&M, Tennessee, all the running quarterbacks, because whatever hurt us there, I’m sure (Florida coach Dan) Mullen, that’s what he’s gonna do first.”
“It’s just closing in space,” defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “We have to be where we’re at when we’re supposed to be there. I think that’s the main thing. We always have other teammates that come in and fit their gaps, and that’s how we stuff up the holes.”
Offensively, there’s obviously the major question of who will be under center, but regardless of whether it’s Bazelak, Cook or true freshman Tyler Macon, Missouri will stick to the same plan it’s had all year: Feed Tyler Badie.
The running back has averaged more than 30 touches per game over his last five contests, split at about a 3-to-1 ratio between handoffs and receptions. With Missouri up by three with four minutes left against South Carolina, Badie got the ball five times and ran 57 yards as the Tigers were able to salt the game away.
“They just couldn’t stop him,” tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said after the game. “O-line, tight ends, that’s what we did today. We worked the trenches day in and day out. There’s nothing they could have done. They knew he was getting the ball.”
Florida’s defense has struggled, to say the least, of late. Since Oct. 16, the Gators have allowed 43.75 points per game, going 1-3 during the stretch. On the season, opponents are averaging 156 rushing yards per game.
After the Tigers lost to Tennessee in Week 5, their path to a bowl game narrowed. The first step to making it to six wins was taking care of business against the teams they were favored to beat — North Texas, Vanderbilt — and South Carolina, which was a one-point favorite last week at Memorial Stadium. They did that. The next step was to beat one of the teams that has spent time in the AP Top 25 this year: Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida and Arkansas.
After losses in their first two attempts, Missouri has two more chances to guarantee a spot in a bowl game, and the free-falling Gators could provide the best chance at doing it.
“We’ve got one more,” defensive tackle Akial Byers said. “We gotta get this early rather than later.
“Coaches are instilling it in people’s heads: We gotta get this one.”