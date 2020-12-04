Missouri won’t face Arkansas in the typical post-Thanksgiving matchup, but the the two schools will meet for the seventh consecutive season. The annual showdown started in 2014, two years after Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference, and the Tigers lead the official Battle Line series 5-1. Instead of its normal Friday slot, kickoff will be a week and a day later, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. As it has been for the past five seasons, the meeting will be a barometer for where the two programs stand.
2015 — Missouri loses 28-3
The only thing soggier than Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the second edition of the Battle Line Rivalry was Missouri’s performance. Freshman Drew Lock completed 9 of 27 passes for 83 yards in Gary Pinkel’s final game as coach.
Arkansas dominated unsurprisingly for its fifth win in six games, taking home the newly minted trophy for the rivalry, and Missouri finished with one conference win. The game was emblematic of the two schools’ different directions. It remains Missouri’s only loss in the Battle Line Rivalry, and it marked the end of an era for the Tigers. After back-to-back SEC East championships, Missouri needed a few seasons for its young offense to develop, and although Arkansas was destined to lose quarterback Brandon Allen and running back Alex Collins, the Razorbacks appeared to be finding their stride in coach Bret Bielema’s third season.
2016 — Missouri wins 28-24
This game laid the foundation for what was to come for Arkansas. The Razorbacks entered as more than a touchdown road favorite in Columbia, and a win would have improved their regular-season record in every year under Bielema. Missouri, on the other hand, was without starting running back Damarea Crockett and trudging through a difficult first season under new coach Barry Odom. Arkansas led 24-7 at the half, and Missouri’s only touchdown came on an offensive fumble recovery after Ish Witter dropped the ball before the goal line. There was little for a then 3-8 Missouri team to play for, but the Tigers came out in the second half and responded with 21 unanswered points to shock Arkansas. It gave life to Missouri’s football program in Odom’s first year at the helm, but down south, it killed the momentum from Arkansas’ two ranked wins earlier in the season and 58-point outburst a week prior against Mississippi State.
2017 — Missouri wins 48-45
This was the Drew Lock game. Lock threw for three scores in the first half, breaking the SEC single-season passing touchdown record. Missouri ultimately won in a shootout for its sixth straight win after starting the season 1-5. Lock threw for 448 yards and five touchdowns in what many thought would be his last regular-season game in a Tigers uniform. The game cemented Lock’s legacy in Missouri history. But it also let fresh talent shine; the Tigers appeared to have a new featured back in Larry Rountree III, a budding tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam and a standout linebacker in Cale Garrett. Arkansas fired Bielema moments after the game after a disappointing season that ended with one conference win.
2018 — Missouri wins 38-0
It was another day-after-Thanksgiving downpour, but this time, the roles were reversed. Missouri clobbered Arkansas for its second straight winning season, earning Odom a contract extension later that year. Rountree had his first 1,000-yard rushing season behind 129 yards on the ground, and Lock did what was needed against a struggling defense. It was the final chapter in Lock’s historic career, and for Arkansas, it was the disappointing conclusion to a difficult first season under coach Chad Morris.
A few months later, Missouri picked up a commitment from Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, and it looked as if the Tigers could turn into an East Division contender under Odom for years to come.
2019 — Missouri wins 24-14
Both teams were in disarray at the conclusion of this game. Missouri, after losing Bryant to an injury, lost backup quarterback Connor Bazelak to a torn ACL against the Razorbacks and fired Odom the next day. Arkansas had already fired Morris earlier in the season and hadn’t won a conference game all year. Missouri eventually eked out an ugly victory in Little Rock, Arkansas, but the transitions that occurred following the game carried more weight than either team’s performance that afternoon. Arkansas hired Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman as its next leader, and he brought on Odom to be his defensive coordinator. Missouri hired Arkansas native Eliah Drinkwitz from Appalachian State with the hopes of bringing a new identity to the football program. The rivalry got another twist when three-star running back recruit Dominique Johnson, who was originally committed to Missouri, tossed his Missouri hat onto the ground and unzipped his jacket to an Arkansas shirt.
Johnson was one of three recruits who flipped commitments after the coaching shakeup. Offensive linemen Jalen St. John and Ray Curry decommitted from Missouri and signed with Arkansas. Both players obviously had previous ties to Odom while he was at Missouri.
“The school south of us seemed to keep offering every single person that we offered,” Drinkwitz said in February.
2020 matchup
For the first time in the Battle Line Rivalry’s history, the two schools appear to be on similar trajectories. Both programs are led by first-year coaches; are separated by one win, one over a ranked opponent; and are looking to renew excitement within their respective programs. Although Missouri had a trip to Atlanta on the line in 2014, it is the first regular-season meeting where there’s an added layer to winning the football game. It’s Odom’s homecoming. For the first time since being fired last November, he will face his former school.
“This is the first year it feels like a legit rivalry,” sophomore safety Martez Manuel said.
Following Arkansas’ two-win 2019 season in which the defense allowed almost 40 points per game in conference play, its Odom-led defense has turned heads in 2020. The Razorbacks allowed five points in the first half during their season opener against Georgia and limited Mike Leach’s developing air raid offense at Mississippi State to 14 points the next week. The defense leads the SEC with 13 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and only Alabama and Mississippi have more passes defended. Against Florida, however, with Odom managing the head coaching duties in place of Pittman because of COVID-19, the Gators torched Arkansas for 65 points.
Missouri enters as winners of four of its last five, including a 17-10 victory over South Carolina on Nov. 21 and a 41-0 rout of Vanderbilt this past Saturday. Although the Tigers will be without backup quarterback Shawn Robinson, Drinkwitz said that they will have 61 scholarship players available and are close to full strength. They will likely rely on Rountree III and Tyler Badie in the ground game, which torched Vanderbilt for 223 yards on 5.9 yards per carry.
The winner of this game will continue to prove that its program is headed in a new direction, but even a loss isn’t season-crushing; both schools have already outperformed preseason expectations.
Drinkwitz spent his childhood 45 minutes from Fayetteville in Alma, Arkansas, and attended college at Arkansas Tech. Odom returning to face many of the players he recruited adds another piece to this unusual “rivalry.” A win for either school is more about pride than whatever the 180-pound silver trophy represents. It’s a new chapter of the Battle Line game.