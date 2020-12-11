On Saturday, Missouri will hit Faurot Field while riding the coattails of a hot week.
Coming off a last-second 50-48 win over Arkansas, the Tigers found themselves at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday. Missouri also gained momentum off the field after receiving approval Sunday to begin planning a new indoor football facility as well as nailing down the commitment of four-star St. Louis defensive back Isaac Thompson a day before the Razorbacks came to town.
Still, Missouri could see that momentum halted Saturday. No. 12 Georgia (No. 9 CFP) comes to Columbia for a ranked matchup. With them, the Bulldogs bring one of the Tigers’ toughest tests of the year.
Most notably, Georgia has finally settled itself at quarterback. After starting redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis in its season opener, UGA benched him in favor of former walk on Stetson Bennett.
Bennett, a junior, started the next five games. In those games, he was 85-of-153 with 1,167 passing yards, throwing eight touchdowns with six interceptions. However, after a 78-yard performance against Florida in which Bennett completed just 31.8% of his passes, Georgia made a change at quarterback that was met with some buzz.
On Nov. 18, ahead of the Bulldogs’ matchup with Mississippi State, it was reported that Georgia would start JT Daniels at quarterback against the Bulldogs of Starkville that Saturday.
Daniels, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to Georgia from USC during the offseason. With the Trojans, Daniels was a starter before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game of 2019.
In high school, Daniels was ranked the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2018 class. He threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in one half against Fresno State at USC, his only playing time as a Trojan.
Daniels made his Georgia debut against Mississippi State, going 28-of-38 with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns on the way to a 31-24 win.
“He took the bull by the horns, and he took advantage of it tonight,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the win. “Obviously, offensively we were so much more explosive tonight.”
Part of that Georgia offensive explosion also lies in its receiving corps. To this point, three different Georgia receivers — Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and George Pickens — have 20 or more catches and 200-plus receiving yards. They’ve combined for 77 catches and 1,067 yards as well as nine touchdowns.
A season ago, Pickens was one of the most prolific receivers in the country. He amassed 727 yards on 49 catches and had eight touchdowns.
The Tigers have yet to face a receiving corps as deep as Georgia’s. Receiving duos like Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney and LSU’s Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert have performed well against Missouri this season. Pitts and Toney combined for 165 total yards in Missouri’s Week 5 loss to the Gators — with Toney tallying three scores — and Marshall and Gilbert had 332 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ Week 3 win over LSU.
Missouri will also have deficiencies in the secondary against Georgia, as Jarvis Ware will be out with an injury while Adam Sparks opted out of the season last week. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said freshman receiver Kris Abrams-Draine has been cross-training as a defensive back this week in case he’s needed.
On the ground, Zamir White is the Bulldogs’ feature back. The sophomore has 614 yards rushing this season and nine touchdowns. He’s also averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Behind him, five different running backs have contributed more than 100 yards to Georgia’s 1,381 total rushing yards this year.
Defensively, the Bulldogs bring one of the most stout units in the Southeastern Conference. They’re No. 2 in the SEC in total yards and points allowed this season, and they’re also No. 26 nationally in yards allowed per game. The only unit in the conference that’s statistically better is Alabama, which Missouri lost to in Week 1.
On Tuesday, Drinkwitz called the Georgia defense a “clone” of Alabama’s. He noted Missouri’s troubles against the Crimson Tide as well as against Tennessee and South Carolina.
“I’m sure they’re going to copy a lot of those things that gave us problems,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re going to have to find some answers there.”
The common denominator in all three of those games was impotency in Missouri’s ground game.
In all three of Missouri’s losses this year, as well as its lackluster win against South Carolina, the offense had fewer than 150 yards rushing. In three of those games, the Tigers had fewer than 100 yards on the ground.
When Missouri wins, it’s when it runs the ball well. It’s totaled 994 yards rushing in its five wins, and it’s also done a good job of getting several backs involved. The duo of Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie has benefited the offense, with Badie coming up in crucial spots in wins against LSU and Arkansas this season.
Perhaps the win against the Razorbacks was the pair’s best display. Rountree carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards and three scores, while Badie averaged 13.2 yards per carry with two touchdowns.
Rountree said a lot of that complementary success lies in communication.
“It’s keeping the defense on their heels, but we talk to each other all the time coming on and off the field, helping each other,” Rountree said Nov. 28. “(Badie) came in here smart. Like, he’s always been a smart football player, but I would say both of us communicating with each other, that really helps.”
The last time Georgia and Missouri squared off in a ranked matchup was in 2013. The Tigers were then ranked No. 25, and they upset the No. 7 Bulldogs 41-26 in Athens.
Much like then, a victory Saturday would be a tough one for the Tigers to pull off. But with a good rushing attack — and a little luck on defense — Missouri could continue building on the momentum of 2020.