Luther Burden’s only touch in the first half of East St. Louis’ season opener against Christian Brothers College High School on Aug. 27 was an 85-yard punt return.
It was the five-star wide receiver’s first game with the Flyers, having transferred from Cardinal Ritter College Prep ahead of his senior season. Burden only had three receptions in the half, but one was a second TD.
CBC High School coach Scott Pingel described the game as “electric,” citing four to five lead changes before East St. Louis came out on top, 48-44. It’s the only game his team has lost this season.
We knew (Burden) was dangerous,” Pingel said. “We knew he was a special talent with the ball. But we also knew, and I don’t know if you know much about East St. Louis, they’re not just Luther. They got dudes everywhere. So we really couldn’t make a defense up just to try to stop Luther. We just tried to put our best guy on him, and I thought he did a pretty good job. But for the most part, we couldn’t do anything to try to take him away only because (they) had so many other weapons.”
Burden, who committed to Missouri on Oct. 19, is a standout amid a crop of talented St. Louis-area players who attract offers from all over the country. He’s helped carry the Flyers to a 7-2 regular-season finish, only losing to out-of-state opponents St. John Bosco (California) and IMG Academy (Florida).
Missouri’s Week 10 opponent, No. 1 Georgia, was also in Burden’s top three. Though the Tigers succeeded in winning over Burden, the Bulldogs are still one of five Southeastern Conference schools they trail in 2022 recruiting class rankings. MU has the 17th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.
Following his commitment ceremony, Burden spoke about wanting to start a trend of players from East St. Louis staying in their home region to play for Missouri. It’s a sentiment that MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz has pushed hard since taking over as coach.
“I can speak to the importance of us continuing to recruit our state,” Drinkwitz said on the Week 8 SEC teleconference. “Last week versus Texas A&M, a young man who played extremely well and had an interception against us and is a tremendous player was from East St. Louis. In order for us to get to where we want to be, we need to have those players continue to come play for us.”
NCAA rules prohibit Drinkwitz from speaking publicly about Burden, who remains a recruitable prospect until he signs a National Letter of Intent.
Burden is one of four players from the greater St. Louis area committed to play at MU next season. He’s the first five-star recruit the program has had since Terry Beckner Jr. — also from St. Louis — in 2015.
The St. Louis area has been a breeding ground for high-profile prospects for years. Current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played at John Burroughs School in Ladue. Kevin Coleman, also a five-star wideout and the top player from the state of Missouri, is also from St. Louis.
Burden even has three other teammates at East St. Louis High School who are in the top 25 Illinois recruits according to Rivals.
“I can’t speak for other metropolitan areas, but like, there’s just so many high schools and it’s such a small area that we got a lot of players playing everywhere,” Pingel said. “I mean, if we had less schools, I couldn’t even imagine the type of teams that would be out there. The town’s really spread out. A lot of guys play at different places.
“So I don’t know about all schools, but I know our schedule, and I’m sure Darren (Sunkett) over at East St. Louis would say the same thing, like every week there’s another dude you gotta worry about. There’s not always another Luther, but there’s doggone guys pretty close to him each week.”
Allen Trieu, a Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports, noted that the benefit of having such a talented group of players at a single school or in a certain city is that younger athletes are exposed to the recruiting process before they have to go through it themselves.
“It brings recruiting media towards your school,” he said. “It just brings more attention to it. It also allows you to see that player go through the process. (Burden’s) watched Jameson Williams get recruited so he understood what he was getting himself into.”
Williams, who graduated from Cardinal Ritter in 2019, now plays wide receiver at Alabama, the third school in Burden’s top three. He had 46 offers from college programs.
But Williams was a four-star prospect. So what makes Burden stand apart and earn that elusive fifth star that only 34 players in the Class of ’22 have?
“Luther’s a unique, unique talent,” Pingel said. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve ever seen with the ball in his hands. Sometimes kids lose the elusiveness or the ability to shake people. He seems to be faster, quicker, tougher with the ball in his hands. So what I like about him, just as a receiver, is his hips and his ability to break tackles.”
Trieu homed in on three things that made Burden one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation: physical tools, production, the ability to get better.
A multisport athlete, Burden played basketball while at Cardinal Ritter when the Lions won the 2019-20 Missouri Class 3 state title. Trieu said the skills needed for basketball translate well for wide receivers, showing body control and upside. And not only does he catch punts, he kicks them, too.
Burden has been a football varsity football player since his freshman year at Cardinal Ritter. He’s played against good competition and been able to put up bigger numbers than his peers. Against Edwardsville in the Flyers’ last conference game of the season, he had five receptions for 91 yards and three TDs.
“I think when colleges look at him, they see a guy who was extremely talented, was a really, really good football player right now, but still isn’t even near the ceiling of what he can be,” Trieu said. “He’s not a guy who has focused solely on football. He’s played other sports, and so once he gets into a college program, I think there’s still a lot of room for him to get better.”
While Georgia didn’t take too much of a hit losing Burden to Missouri — the Bulldogs still have the No. 1 2022 recruiting class with five five-stars according to Rivals — the impact Burden could have on Drinkwitz’s program moving forward is immense.
Pingel “loves” the focus Drinkwitz has put on recruiting players from the state and its immediate neighbors.
“I think so many of these guys, there’s a lot of talent down here, some of these guys play against each other,” Pingel said. “Just to finally come together for one common goal and cause, I think it’s pretty exciting. It’s electric.”