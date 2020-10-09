Jason Johnson still remembers the first time he saw Keke Chism.
Two months into his new job, the Angelo State receivers coach got his first in-person look at Chism and the rest of the 2016 signing class, as the receiver was one of several signees to attend the Rams’ annual spring game.
Johnson was already excited by what he’d seen of Chism’s high school film. The Daingerfield, Texas, product was an athlete. Chism’s experience at quarterback showed he had a good football IQ, too.
But what Johnson said he remembers most is Chism’s size. The high school senior’s frame, listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, felt massive in person.
Four years later, Chism has added 25 pounds to that lanky frame, and he’s still playing football — just not for Angelo State.
Now a Missouri Tiger, the graduate transfer made a rare jump from Division II to the Southeastern Conference in June. He quickly found a starting role in the Tigers’ offense.
“That dude’s an absolute freaking stud and a steal,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in July. “I couldn’t be more excited about this young man transferring into our program.”
Chism has had a quiet season through two games, but his journey to this point has been a surprise to many. The coaches and players closest to him expected nothing less.
Payne Sullins knew Chism was a Division I talent the first time he threw to him.
The former Angelo State quarterback played at Texas Tech for three seasons before transferring to ASU. Chism was one of the first people Sullins ever met in San Angelo, Texas.
“When I came down there, I said, ‘Oh, God. Who is this 6-foot-5 kid walking around?’” Sullins said.
When Sullins and Chism had a chance to throw together, the two quickly built rapport.
“He would want to stay after and get extra reps, even sometimes when I wouldn’t want to,” Sullins said. “I just trusted him as much as a quarterback could.”
It turned Chism into the ultimate on-field confidant, Sullins said, and a go-to target. Of course, the receiver’s playmaking ability helped with that, too. Johnson and Sullins are quick to remember notable Chism catches.
Johnson remembered an “acrobatic” catch in a 2018 win over Western Oregon. Chism beat his defender on a jump ball and came down with the pass at the 10-yard line. He took two steps before getting tackled, but, falling forward with an outstretched arm, he got the ball across the pylon.
Both he and Sullins recalled the Rams’ 2019 win over No. 14 Midwestern State, and the quarterback noted a crucial third-quarter touchdown catch. The 36-yard score put ASU up 21-0 and cemented an eventual 28-6 win. Chism finished the game with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“We were pretty blessed in having him be able to almost bail us out at times because he was able to make those types of plays,” Johnson said.
Chism was also a leader at Angelo. Sullins remembers Chism already being outspoken in the locker room as a sophomore.
“I think it was just the way he carried himself,” Angelo State receiver Alize Thomas said. “He worked hard, (was) good in classes … . It was kind of destined for him.”
While Chism seems destined to lead, his destiny certainly didn’t take him on a direct path to Division I.
Aric Sardinea and Mike Waldie both coached Chism at Daingerfield High School, and they recognized his talents. But both saw multiple reasons he might not have gotten the Division I looks he deserved. Most notably, Chism was a receiver playing quarterback.
After multiple injuries to Daingerfield’s quarterbacks, Chism played the position his junior and senior years. That meant he played only four full games at receiver in high school and lacked film for the position he’d play at the next level.
“In hindsight, could that have had something to do with his recruiting? Maybe,” Waldie said. “But if you were there every day and saw the plays this kid made and the versatility, and the wildcat quarterback and just everything that he did, you knew whoever got him was going to be lucky.”
Angelo State found that luck. By the time Chism left ASU, he was No. 6 all-time in program receiving yards and was added to the Rams’ all-decade team this summer. Still, Missouri is waiting on the same good fortune.
Through two games, the graduate transfer has totaled three catches for 40 yards. He’s been targeted six times and recorded one drop.
Asked what he could do to get more targets after the Tigers’ 38-19 Week 1 loss to Alabama, Chism said that’s out of his control.
“My job is to go out there and run routes and put myself in an opportunity to be able to make plays,” Chism said. “I feel like, for the most part, I did that. From my standpoint, I’ve just got to stay focused on my game.”
He followed up the Alabama game with a one-catch performance against Tennessee. His 28-yard reception on a broken play is something he’ll look to build on against No. 17 LSU on Saturday.
The defending national champion Tigers are coming off a 41-7 road beatdown of Vanderbilt a week ago. But LSU has one of the nation’s worst pass defenses through two games. To this point, LSU has allowed the 12th-most passing yards in the country and the most of any team in the SEC. Still, Missouri’s drop-prone passing attack will have to navigate defensive back phenom Derek Stingley.
But it’s too soon to write off Chism. From the time he was an unknown high school prospect to now, he’s used others’ skepticism as motivation.
“I’m used to always being (written) off and being doubted for whatever reason,” he said. “It kind of builds something inside of me. I go out and work my butt off each and every day to be the best … , and I use those things as motivation to keep going.”