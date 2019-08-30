Chop Wood, Carry Water: The phrase that helped unify Missouri through a turbulent offseason

Before enlightenment; chop wood, carry water. After enlightenment; chop wood, carry water.”
— A phrase that stems from Zen Buddhism, emphasizing the need for committing to and thriving during the process in any pursuit.
It’s the principle at the center of Joshua Medcalf’s book, “Chop Wood, Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great.”
The story of John, the main character, who has to chop wood and carry water en route to becoming a skilled samurai archer, is one that many within the Missouri football program have come to know.
The tasks — chopping wood and carrying water — frustrate John when he arrives in a small community of samurai at age 18, but the discipline built through these repeated actions, providing the samurai community with heat and water, gives John the foundation he needs to accomplish more arduous tasks.
Chopping wood and carrying water for a decade, John eventually reaches his goal, overcoming personal challenges along the way.
Following each step of the journey in Medcalf’s book this summer were the members of Missouri’s football team who make up its leadership council.
Coach Barry Odom and Austyn Carta-Samuels, the team’s director of character and culture development, made the selection for the group of about 20 players, each with varying interests in reading. Some pick up a book every day; others have seldom read novels since middle school.
“A lot of people can see Point A and Point B but can’t draw the line in between,” linebacker Cale Garrett said. “That’s the important thing. That book I think helped a lot of people in our leadership council and then to be able to pass that onto the team I think helped everybody kind of realize that. Everybody was able to take different bits out of it, but I think that was the overarching theme.”
No matter what the athletes learned from the book, which is filled with short parables and anecdotes, all of them had a chance to connect it to their own reality.
Some of John’s struggles mirror those of a Missouri football team facing NCAA penalties stemming from findings of academic fraud within the athletic department.
In an offseason that could have proven divisive, the book became a tool to bring the Tigers closer. Unity took shape because of how the Missouri football players and coaches responded to the penalties. Starting Saturday, the Tigers could very well have their best season yet under Odom because of it.
As to why and how, let the book be your guide.
In Chapter 8, Akira, John’s sensei, tells him the story of the witch who is going out of business. She holds a sale to get rid of her tools, as Medcalf describes them; tools such as deceit, envy and pride. The witch places all of her shiny tools on display, but there is one she did not mean to include that a man finds accidentally. Discouragement. The witch refuses to sell it. She planned to give it to her niece, but her niece refuses to accept it. She is angry that her aunt is giving her only a worn-out tool. Her mistake, the witch says. That’s the best tool of all. “Discouragement,” the witch explains, “allows you to get to a person’s heart when none of the other tools will.”
When the news came the morning of Jan. 31, 2019, Odom whipped his car around and drove immediately back to Columbia.
He needed to meet with his team. Now.
All players received texts notifying them of the surprise meeting. Graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant was in the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex when he read the message.
“Did somebody get fired that they didn’t tell me about?” Bryant remembers thinking. “I was like, ‘Oh man.’”
No, no firings. Instead, the news was about the sanctions that shook Columbia and dented the promise the 2019 season offered.
The NCAA had announced that MU football had been banned from postseason play in 2019, pending an appeal, after findings that revealed a tutor had completed coursework for 12 student athletes total in the football, baseball and softball teams. None, however, were still at MU.
The baseball and softball teams also received postseason bans. Other penalties included a reduction in scholarships for the three teams, a seven-week ban on recruiting communications and unofficial visits, vacated wins and three years of probation for the department.
It also meant that any seniors could transfer to another school without having to sit out a year. The Tigers, expected to be contenders in the SEC East, were suddenly vulnerable.
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy, speaking at July’s SEC Media Days, chose one word to describe that meeting — devastating.
And he was not alone.
“This happened 2013-2015, I was in the seventh grade, and Coach Odom wasn’t even there,” freshman safety Martez Manuel tweeted in January. “Why we get the punishment we may never know.”
“Easily the most frustrating news to hear before the start of your senior season,” graduate transfer safety Khalil Oliver tweeted.
They received the news while sitting in the Onofrio Team Room in the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex. Odom was blunt.
“If you want to transfer, I understand,” Odom said, per center Trystan Colon-Castillo’s recollection. “For a lot of you, this is your last year. You might want to go out on top. That might not be something that we can give you this year, and I understand that.”
Bryant could have fit that category. Though he had just arrived in Columbia as a graduate transfer, he didn’t have to stay. At the very least, he could have taken time to consider his decision.
Instead, he stood up in the middle of the room. He was not going anywhere, Bryant told his new teammates. His heart was in Columbia, and he was ready to work.
“I think at that moment, it definitely brought us together as a team,” Colon-Castillo said. “All of us.”
The leadership council met later in Odom’s office. Odom echoed what he said to the entire team and added that they had the potential to do “something incredible.” He also gave each player the floor, providing them a chance to share their thoughts on where they stood as all seniors had the looming opportunity to leave.
“Everybody,” Colon-Castillo said, “was basically on the same page.
“Screw that.”
In Chapter 11, the success and skill of the other apprentices distract John. He remains disciplined when it comes to chopping wood and carrying water, but he begins comparing himself to the others. Noticing something is bothering John, Akira talks with him. John tells his sensei he feels he is not making progress and feels like quitting. Akira, however, convinces John to stay. “John, let me tell you two very important things: comparison is the thief of all joy, and the grass isn’t greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it.”
The phone calls started almost immediately, other schools trying to pluck Missouri’s finest seniors away as quickly as they possibly could.
Some schools such as Georgia called to tell Odom they had no plans to meddle while Missouri was in the middle of a difficult situation. Some took a different — completely allowable yet opportunistic — approach.
At least four Southeastern Conference schools reached out to the Missouri athletics compliance office, showing interest in some of the seniors. Among those schools: Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Tennessee. “Everybody is going to have a bad day,” Odom told CBS Sports in mid February while re-recruiting his seniors. “You combine that with somebody that — who’d we beat 51-17 this year? Tennessee? Yeah, those guys. They are non-stop reaching out daily (saying), ‘Hey, come here.’ The grass is not always greener somewhere else.”
Odom’s players, in the end, agreed with him. Garrett even repeated the green grass line at SEC Media Days.
“We all want to grow together and go out the right way,” Garrett said.Garrett, Colon-Castillo, Bryant and several others kept the group together, defensive line coach Brick Haley said.
“They were like, ‘Hey we’ve been in this thing together and we ain’t leaving,’” Haley said. “‘We built this thing, now let’s go and finish it.’
“They took the leadership role, talked to the younger guys and said, ‘Hey we aren’t going anywhere. This is our home, and this is where we are going to stay. We are going to defend our home.’”
In Chapter 13, John and Akira travel to the edge of the property to watch a sunset.
There, they see an oak tree that collapsed because of a windstorm, the same storm that prompted the building of a nearby wind farm.
“Isn’t it strange, John, that wind can be both creative and destructive at the same time?” Akira says. “It all depends on how you harness it. It can destroy homes or trees, or it can create power or push a sailboat across an ocean.” Once the seniors decided to stay, stability returned to Missouri’s locker room. Odom, his staff and the players shared a sigh of relief. No need to worry about re-recruiting players or teammates leaving.
But the sanctions still loomed. There was nothing Odom and the Tigers could do once MU Athletics announced it was appealing the Committee on Infractions’ decision. The appeals process did not include them.
The only choice that remained: How the student-athletes decided to move forward. An entire offseason filled with workouts, lifts and practices awaited them. “I just remember everybody dealing with it, being pissed off and moving on right after that,” Garrett said. “Shifting the mentality to what is today: controlling what we can control.”
In the immediate weeks following the sanctions, that translated to offseason workouts and training. The substance of workout routines didn’t change. The approach the players took did. “We were doing everything extra,” defensive tackle JordanElliott said. “Just doing things when we are exhausted. Trying to make sure that when we are in chaos that we are ready mentally.”
After weight lifting sessions, that has oten meant getting in an extra lift. After running or other forms of conditioning, that has often meant positional technique work. “A workout meant a little bit more than a workout,” Garrett said. “A practice or anything like that meant more. Our mindset instantly shifted to, ‘alright 12 games. Why don’t we go out and take them one at a time and make it the best season we ever had?’”
Haley has seen frustration over the sanctions manifest in the way student-athletes have worked in the offseason. But even more so, he has noticed how the sanctions brought them closer. “It,” Haley said, “has been a really different atmosphere since then.”
In Chapter 21, John has the chance to put his archery skills on display against his fellow apprentices, hoping the outcome includes victory.
But it does not go well. He fails to not only beat the apprentices to whom he compared himself but John also does not even place in the archery tournament.
Six years of practice, training, chopping wood and carrying water for … this.
Akira knew John might go into the tournament expecting an outcome of victory, so he seeks him out afterward. In the conversation, John and Akira discuss the dangers of focusing exclusively on winning or an outcome. Basing success on these metrics sets a person up for disappointment.
“When you surrender the outcome,” Akira said, “you are freed up to be at your best, to be in the moment and to trust your training.”
The date when the result of Missouri’s appeal becomes available is unknown. There’s a good chance the decision will be made public at some point during the season, but there is no specific deadline when the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee must submit its decision.
It’s as long as the committee wants to take.
The results could become public tomorrow. Or, they could come out close to bowl season. November might be the best guess for the decision’s release date, based on previous cases that have some similar qualities. But there’s no strict timeline.
MU athletics does not have control over that. Odom does not have control over that. The players have no control over that.
Whether the Tigers get to play that 13th game remains to be seen, but they, for sure, get to play 12. Just as the case was before Jan. 31, Missouri still has the ability to go out and win 12 games.
That was the goal before, and it remains the goal for what should be the best team Odom has had in his four seasons at Missouri. Either way, the Tigers face a colossal task, one that requires a productive offseason with some luck and a continued commitment to the process.
It’s part of why the leadership council read Medcalf’s book.
Holding a book club of sorts certainly differed from past summer tasks. Garrett and other veterans have never participated in anything like it since Odom took over in 2016.
The shared reading seems to have been a welcome addition to the offseason program.
“I think people that actually threw themselves into it and embraced it, they got something out of it,” Garrett said.Elliott certainly did. Now, he tries to focus on the present rather than what sits behind him or what’s ahead. Elliot considers himself a reader anyway, but he’s glad he and his teammates had the chance to read the book together.
Together was a word that hung in the balance on Jan. 31. That devastating day could have torn down the team Odom and his staff had so carefully assembled.
Instead, that day may eventually be viewed as a turning point. Come December, it may be seen as the day the Missouri football team came together to spark a special season.
“When that happened, it really just made us accelerate that process,” Elliot said. “Adversity can build or break people. I feel like this is really building us in a positive way.”The leadership council finished Medcalf’s book this summer, but the 2019 MU football story is far from over.
The next chapter starts Saturday.