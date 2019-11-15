During his four years at Missouri, Barry Odom has had his struggles against his Tigers’ top SEC East rivals. Odom’s teams have just one combined win over Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky since 2016, with the only victory coming this season against the Gamecocks.
Against Florida, however, Odom is 2-1, and his Tigers are riding a two-game win streak over their SEC East rivals into Saturday’s matchup with the No. 11 Gators. But with this Missouri team in dire need of a win, this one won’t be so easy.
Florida comes to Columbia ranked No. 11 in the country on the heels of a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt a week ago.
“They’re deserving of the ranking,” Odom said Tuesday. “They’re good on all areas.”
Missouri, on the other hand, has now lost three in a row and is at risk at falling to .500 this weekend after opening its season 5-1. It has been a quick tumble for the Tigers.
Luckily for Odom, he has experience against ranked Florida teams.
In his first season as head coach in 2016, Odom’s Tigers were blown out in The Swamp, falling 40-14 to the No. 18 Gators. Last fall the Tigers made up for it, defeating No. 11 Florida back in Gainesville, 38-17. That win was the first, and only, for the Tigers over a ranked team during Odom’s tenure. Missouri has yet to reach those same heights since.
During its current three-game losing streak, Missouri’s offense has mustered a total of only 21 points, and breaking out of that slump against the Gators’ stout defense will be no easy task. Florida’s defense is ranked No. 14 in the nation in yards allowed per game and is led by its linebacking corps and secondary.
Senior linebacker David Reese II is second in the SEC in tackles with 77. and has a history of taming the Tigers. In the loss to Missouri last November, Reese racked up an impressive 14 total tackles.
Florida’s second-leading tackler is safety Shawn Davis, and he boasts three interceptions to go with his 40 total tackles. Fellow safety Donovan Stiner has four picks this season, tied for No. 1 in the SEC and No. 7 in the country. Cornerback C.J. Henderson is considered by some prognosticators to be a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft. It’s a unit full of talent, and one that will not be kind to Missouri’s struggling pass offense.
Missouri’s pass blocking will not face a greater challenge this fall than it will on Saturday.
“They’ve got length and speed, they’ve got explosion,” Odom said about Florida’s pass rush.
Florida is No. 1 in the SEC in sacks and has nine different players with at least two tallies on the year. For reference, the Tigers have just two. One of Missouri’s strengths has been keeping its quarterback upright, but if Florida’s pass rush keeps playing at the level it has all season, the Tigers’ already-struggling offense could be doomed for a fourth straight week. That problem will be made even worse if quarterback Kelly Bryant isn’t yet fully healthy.
Against Georgia, Missouri’s Taylor Powell-led offense did nothing, accruing only 4 first downs before Powell was replaced by true freshman Connor Bazelak. If Bryant doesn’t play and Powell or Bazelak starts, the Tigers will be lacking the athleticism and ability to improvise when the pocket breaks down that Bryant brings. If Bryant does play but isn’t yet 100 percent, the same will be true.Like so many other teams in the SEC, Florida is without its starting quarterback. Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle Sept. 14 and is out for the year. In his stead has been Kyle Trask, and the redshirt junior has been productive for the Gators. Trask has completed 66.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,011 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“He doesn’t try to force throws,” Odom said about Trask. “You don’t see him making bad decisions. If a guy’s open he’s going to deliver the ball.”
Last year against Missouri, Franks was benched and Trask did a nice job when he came in, finishing 10-of-18 passing with a touchdown.
The visit to Georgia was the Missouri secondary’s biggest test thus far and it responded well, allowing just 173 passing yards. It will be tested again this week as Florida’s passing offense is the third-best in the SEC behind only LSU and Alabama, both of which rank in the top five nationally.
Florida’s running game has largely been a non-factor this season. The Gators are second-to-last in the SEC in rushing yards per game, ahead of only Vanderbilt.
Florida isn’t beating teams on the ground, instead choosing to live and die through the air. If Missouri, the 10th-ranked defense in the country, can continue to defend the pass well, it has a legitimate chance to win.
The Gators are an extremely tough team to bust out of a slump against. If Missouri’s starting quarterback is Powell, Bazelak or a hobbled Bryant, it’s hard to imagine Missouri winning. But, if Bryant is healthy and the defense maintains its recent form, an upset could be in the works.
A low-scoring game is Missouri’s best chance at a win.
